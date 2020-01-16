Vonage Partners with Artificial Solutions to Deliver Conversational AI

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq:VG), a global business cloud communications leader, has entered a partnership agreement with Artificial Solutions ®, (SSME:ASAI) the leading specialist in enterprise-strength conversational AI. Together, the companies have introduced a new connector that integrates Teneo®, a conversational AI development and analytics platform, into Vonage's API solutions.

Teneo customers can now deploy their conversational AI applications into new channels by leveraging Vonage APIs, making it easier to manage multiple channels such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Viber, Voice or SMS from a single platform.

"Communications into the next decade needs to be more flexible, intelligent and personal," says Mark Summerson, VP Partners at Vonage. "Working with Artificial Solutions enables us to offer our customers access to advanced conversational AI technology and easily incorporate it into their existing communications platforms."

Using Teneo, Artificial Solutions' conversational AI development platform, Vonage customers can automate their agent-based live chats and take their support channels to the next level, streamlining operations, while offering a personalized human-like interaction and extending the service to 365 and 24/7.

"Vonage has an enviable reputation in the CPaaS marketplace and we're delighted to be working with the company to extend the channel capabilities of Teneo on a consolidated cloud communications platform," says Robert Wilson-Fry, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships of Artificial Solutions. "This partnership follows the announcement last month of Teneo Connectors, a new resource in our conversational AI development platform that allows chatbots to harness the power of back-office technology to deliver even greater intelligence and capabilities."

With Teneo Connectors, enterprises can easily integrate a wide variety of back-end systems and processes into their conversational AI interface using a pre-built library of intelligent connectors that span a range of business and AI assets including RPA (robotic process automation) and CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service). This expands the chatbot's capabilities and enables it to deliver more intelligent responses based on the back-end actions, requests and processes it has executed. Combined with the power of the Vonage communications platform, businesses can build next-generation customer experiences at every touchpoint and create meaningful, memorable customer journeys.

About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG) is redefining business communications once again. We're making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centers and programmable communications APIs, built on the world's most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

About Artificial Solutions

Artificial Solutions® is the leading specialist in enterprise-strength conversational AI, a form of Artificial Intelligence that allows people to communicate with applications, websites and devices in everyday, humanlike natural language via voice, text, touch or gesture input.

Designed for the global enterprise, the Company's advanced conversational AI platform, Teneo®, allows business users and developers to collaborate on creating sophisticated, highly intelligent applications that run across more than 35 languages, multiple platforms and channels in record time. The ability to analyze and make use of the enormous quantities of conversational data is fully integrated within Teneo, delivering unprecedented levels of insight that reveal what customers are truly thinking.

Artificial Solutions' conversational AI technology makes it easy to implement a wide range of natural language applications such as virtual assistants, chatbots, speech-based conversational UIs for smart devices and more. It is already used daily by millions of people across hundreds of private and public sector deployments worldwide. For more information, visit www.artificial-solutions.com

