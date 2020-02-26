Vonage Partners with Communications Workflow Platform Whispir

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, has announced its partnership with global communications workflow platform company Whispir . Leveraging Vonage's Voice, Video and Messaging APIs, Whispir's platform enables businesses to rapidly manage, automate and optimize their communication processes to connect more seamlessly with customers, with no software developer or designer skills required.

The partnership between Vonage and Whispir offers customers access to Vonage SMS, WhatsApp and video services, via the Whispir platform, enabling more personal and more meaningful interactions between a business and its customers. Vonage and Whispir customers can also significantly reduce client application development times using Whispir's turnkey drag-and-drop workflow templates, without requiring technical expertise. What might have taken months to build and deliver can now be achieved in a few days.

"Our partnership with Whispir puts the power of Vonage APIs directly into the hands of businesses that seek to engage and connect with their customers in more meaningful ways," said Mark Summerson, VP Global Partners for Vonage. "Vonage Voice, Messages and Video APIs augment the Whispir platform to create agile new ways for businesses to overcome traditional sector challenges such as long lead times with traditional app development, speed to market and secure information management."

Whispir CEO Jeromy Wells said, "Our partnership with Vonage highlights the possibilities afforded through a collaborative partnership approach and the end-user benefits when intelligent brands come together."

Whispir has customers in multiple industries across Australia, New Zealand, Asia and the U.S.

