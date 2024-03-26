Vonage Protection Suite Wins a Best of Enterprise Connect Award

Recognized in Best Innovation for Systems Management category

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), announced that its comprehensive portfolio of counter-fraud products and solutions, Vonage Protection Suite , has received a Best of Enterprise Connect Award in the Best Innovation for Systems Management category.

The Best of Enterprise Connect awards were announced at the annual, premier event for the enterprise communications and collaboration technology industry, taking place this year from March 25 - 28, 2024, at the Gaylord Palms Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Designed to enable developers and businesses to create counter-fraud safeguards that protect against the evolving threat of online fraud and cyberattacks, Vonage Protection Suite is a comprehensive set of tools that enables end-to-end provisions, leveraging the power of communication API building blocks to address security, authentication and identification processes. Vonage Protection Suite enables businesses to proactively block suspicious traffic, access real-time fraud assessment data for global numbers, and implement a turnkey, omnichannel 2FA solution with superior fraud protection and customizable automatic failover.

"We are delighted to be awarded by Enterprise Connect for Protection Suite, one of the latest and most exciting advancements within our product portfolio," said Savinay Berry, EVP Product & Development for Vonage. "In an increasingly digital world, our customers' security needs continue to evolve. With Protection Suite, we are meeting this growing demand for better protection from fraudulent events, arming businesses with the tools to shield themselves and their customers with agile security solutions that can be seamlessly integrated with their existing communications solutions and platforms."

Added Berry, "To be recognized for these innovations from such an esteemed group of peers is truly an honor."

Built using Vonage APIs, the Vonage Protection Suite includes:

Vonage Fraud Defender - Vonage Fraud Defender is an easy-to-implement, fraud alerting and blocking solution. The solution also provides businesses with dashboard visibility into ongoing attacks or risks, as well as ability to customize automated actions with proactive blocking and/or notification of suspicious traffic based on preferences and user-managed thresholds. Fraud Defender is available at no additional charge for all Vonage SMS, Verify and voice customers.

- is an easy-to-implement, alerting and blocking solution. The solution also provides businesses with dashboard visibility into ongoing attacks or risks, as well as ability to customize automated actions with proactive blocking and/or notification of suspicious traffic based on preferences and user-managed thresholds. Defender is available at no additional charge for all Vonage SMS, Verify and voice customers. Vonage Verify API - New enhancements to the existing Vonage Verify API include omnichannel two-factor authentication (2FA) with fraud protection and customizable automatic channel failover. With the Vonage Verify API, businesses have access to 2FA across numerous communication channels. In addition to SMS and Voice, users can now be authenticated over WhatsApp and email, with automatic failover workflows. Verify supports multiple languages across the globe, with a built-in counter- fraud system that uses the latest security features to protect businesses from toll fraud .

- New enhancements to the existing include omnichannel two-factor authentication (2FA) with protection and customizable automatic channel failover. With the Vonage Verify API, businesses have access to 2FA across numerous communication channels. In addition to SMS and Voice, users can now be authenticated over WhatsApp and email, with automatic failover workflows. Verify supports multiple languages across the globe, with a built-in counter- system that uses the latest security features to protect businesses from . Vonage Number Insight - The Vonage Number Insight API has been expanded to include access to real-time accurate fraud assessment data for global phone numbers using Vonage's Fraud Score capability to assign a risk score and next-action recommendation. Ranging from 0-100, the higher the Fraud Score, the greater the risk. Data provided includes carrier and phone type, as well as whether the number has been flagged as reported to be blocked. SIM Swap Detection provides immediate data disclosing if a mobile's SIM card has recently changed. With Number Insight, businesses have direct access to authentication and identification processes.

When an online vintage retailer Vinted needed a frictionless method of user authentication to enhance the customer experience and reduce fraudulent transactions, they chose the Vonage Verify API with two-factor authentication and Vonage Protection Suite to shield its business from fraud attacks, without incurring costs that impact the company's bottom line: "Working with Vonage has been a great experience and the pricing model for the Vonage Verify API is unique, based on successful verifications only," said Danielius Isiunas, Product manager at Vinted. "If we are checking just the suspicious members that are flagged, it means that we're not spending money on these fraudulent users."

Enterprise Connect attendees can experience an interactive demo of Protection Suite at the Vonage booth (#818) on the Enterprise Connect expo show floor, in addition to the opportunity to connect with members of the Company's executive team and experience the full portfolio of Vonage's latest technology.

The Best of Enterprise Connect Awards Program recognizes excellence and innovation in the enterprise communications and collaboration industry. Judges vetted more than 30 entries with a focus on factors including technology advancement, innovation and business impact.

About Vonage

About Enterprise Connect

