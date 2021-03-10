Vonage Receives AWS Machine Learning Competency Status in Applied AI

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Machine Learning (ML) Competency status in the new Applied Artificial Intelligence (Applied AI) category.

This designation recognizes that Vonage has demonstrated deep experience and expertise in building or integrating ML solutions on AWS. AWS Partners recognized as part of the AWS Machine Learning Competency expansion help customers take advantage of intelligent solutions for the business, from creating, automating, and managing end-to-end ML workflows to modernizing applications with machine intelligence.

By working with AWS, Vonage is bringing AI into the contact center through AWS Contact Center Intelligence (CCI), with tools for Speech Recognition, Natural Language processing, Machine Learning and Text-to-Speech to deliver personalized, flexible and integrated customer experiences. With Vonage for AWS Contact Center Intelligence , Vonage is delivering the power of AWS cloud native services for AI and Machine Learning through the Vonage API Platform, enabling brands to access the capabilities of AWS AI and ML engines within any existing contact center environment.

"Now more than ever, businesses are looking to transform themselves with the latest ML and AI solutions on AWS. To help customers make the right choices when finding the most qualified AWS Partner for the job, we've expanded the AWS Machine Learning Competency to help customers easily identify expert AWS Partners in the areas of Applied AI and ML Ops," said Julien Simon, Global AI & ML Evangelist, AWS. "These AWS Partners are vetted by AWS for their technology capabilities and have a solid track record of success, and we are delighted to include Vonage in the launch of the new AWS Machine Learning Competency Categories. We look forward to innovating together and continuing to serve our customers with innovative and validated AWS Partner technology and consulting offerings."

"Vonage is thrilled to be among the first AWS Partners to achieve AWS Machine Learning Competency status in Applied AI," said Jay Bellissimo, Vonage Chief Operating Officer. "Not only does this certification underscore our long and successful history of working closely with AWS but it reinforces Vonage's continued investment in the delivery of AI and machine learning solutions that are flexible, intelligent and personal, empowering our customers to do what is next and stay ahead."

Key features that this partnership brings to the Vonage for AWS CCI offering include:

- Customers can select self resolution for simpler tasks, such as the status of a bill, updating information or getting a quick answer to frequently asked questions. Live Agent Assist Tools - Ability to connect with a live agent, when needed, with tools for agent prompts and real-time analytics to provide a seamless and contextual customer experience.

- Ability to connect with a live agent, when needed, with tools for agent prompts and real-time analytics to provide a seamless and contextual customer experience. Post-Call Analytics - Collected data enables contact center agents to dive deeper into the delivery of customer experiences and leverage automatic analyses as feedback to improve future interactions.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

AI and ML driven applications are maturing rapidly and creating new demands on enterprises. AWS is keeping pace and continuously evolving AWS Competency Programs to provide customers an ability to engage enhanced AWS Partner technology and consulting offerings. AWS launched the new Categories within the AWS Machine Learning Competency to help customers easily and confidently identify and engage highly specialized AWS Partners with Applied AI. With this program expansion, customers will be able to go beyond the current data processing and data science platform capabilities and find experienced AWS Partners who will help find off-the-shelf packages for their business problems.

About Vonage

Vonage , (Nasdaq:VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

