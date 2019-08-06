Vonage Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Highlighted By Strong Business Service Revenue Growth

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"It was another strong quarter for Vonage and I am pleased with our team's performance. Business revenues reached $200 million for the quarter, and business service revenue growth accelerated to 25% on an adjusted, constant currency basis. Importantly, we continue to demonstrate that our OneVonage programmable platform, built from microservices across voice, video, messaging, SMS and workflows, provides a fundamental competitive advantage," said Alan Masarek, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Masarek continued, "Because we own the entire communications stack across UCaaS, CCaaS, and programmable APIs, we can provide integrated, programmable communications solutions demanded by midmarket and Enterprise companies. As a result, we are uniquely positioned to deliver differentiated communication solutions, and in doing so, to capitalize on a vast opportunity in cloud communications."

Second Quarter Business Segment Results

Vonage Business Revenues were $200 million , representing 67% of consolidated revenues and 35% GAAP growth.

, representing 67% of consolidated revenues and 35% GAAP growth. Business Service Revenues were $180 million , a 41% GAAP increase.

, a 41% GAAP increase. Adjusted to include acquisitions for all periods and other one-time items, Vonage Business Service Revenues (1) increased 23% year-over-year or 25% in constant currency.

increased 23% year-over-year or 25% in constant currency.

Applications Service Revenues grew 35% GAAP or 11% adjusted.



API Platform Revenues (which are all service revenues) grew 49% GAAP and 42% adjusted or 49% adjusted, constant currency.

Business Service Revenue Per Customer was $440 , up 26% from the year-ago quarter.

, up 26% from the year-ago quarter. Business Service Revenue Churn was 1.0%, improving from 1.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Second Quarter Consumer Segment Results

Consumer Revenues were $98 million , down 13% year-over-year as expected.

, down 13% year-over-year as expected. Customer churn was 1.7%, flat compared to the year-ago quarter.

Average revenue per line ("ARPU") was $26.89 , up $0.52 compared to the year-ago quarter.

, up compared to the year-ago quarter. Ended the second quarter of 2019 with approximately 1.2 million Consumer subscriber lines.

Consolidated Income and Balance Sheet

For the second quarter of 2019, Vonage reported consolidated revenues of $298 million, up from $260 million in the year-ago quarter.

The Company generated loss from operations of $0.2 million, Adjusted Operating Income Before Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted OIBDA")(2) of $38 million, and Adjusted OIBDA minus Capex(2) of $26 million. Net Cash from Operations was $25 million and Free Cash Flow(3) was $14 million for the quarter.

During the quarter, the Company issued $345 million aggregate principal amount of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024. This debt issuance lowered and fixed cash interest expense and extended maturities on a portion of the Company's debt. Net proceeds from this transaction, which also included a $10 million share repurchase and capped call overlay to reduce potential dilution, were used to pay down existing bank debt.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had a net debt to Last Twelve Months Adjusted OIBDA ratio of 3.6 times.

Acquisition of Over.ai

Vonage has entered into an agreement to acquire certain assets of Over.ai, a Tel Aviv-based Voice Artificial Intelligence provider for enterprise communications. Vonage is acquiring Over.ai's technical team and intellectual property from i.am+, an AI technology platform co-founded and co-owned by musician will.i.am.

With this acqui-hire, Vonage gains significant technology talent and expertise in conversational-related AI. Over.ai's product and engineering team of 23 will join Vonage, expanding the Company's Tel Aviv R&D team to nearly 100 high-tech professionals, and total R&D team to almost 600.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2019, Vonage expects the following:

Vonage Business Revenues in the range of $206 million to $208 million .

to . Consumer Revenues in the range of $96 million to $97 million .

to . Consolidated Adjusted OIBDA in the range of $44 million to $46 million . This range includes approximately $1 million of deferred revenue write-down from the acquisition of NewVoiceMedia, operating expenses from Over.ai and negative currency effects.

There are no changes to the Company's full-year 2019 guidance ranges.

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 and other matters at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. To participate, please dial (866) 891-8177. International callers should dial (412) 902-6756.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Vonage Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and may be accessed through Vonage's Investor Relations website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 for international callers and entering the passcode 10133705.

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer below to Table 5 for a reconciliation to GAAP total business revenues and business service revenues.

(2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer below to Table 3 for a reconciliation to GAAP income from operations.

(3) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer below to Table 6 for a reconciliation to GAAP cash from operations.

VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP. TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Statement of Operations Data:

















Revenues $ 297,584

$ 279,541

$ 259,875

$ 577,125

$ 513,448



















Operating Expenses:

















Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and

amortization of $9,144, $9,418, $6,226, $18,562, and

$12,660, respectively) 128,221

113,411

107,204

241,632

210,771 Sales and marketing 95,362

95,523

77,685

190,885

154,821 Engineering and development 16,891

16,526

10,375

33,417

21,195 General and administrative 36,615

35,459

32,174

72,074

59,756 Depreciation and amortization 20,662

21,214

19,062

41,876

35,862

297,751

282,133

246,500

579,884

482,405 (Loss) Income from operations (167)

(2,592)

13,375

(2,759)

31,043 Other Income (Expense):

















Interest expense (8,487)

(7,576)

(3,097)

(16,063)

(6,258) Other income (expense), net (147)

(416)

337

(563)

84

(8,634)

(7,992)

(2,760)

(16,626)

(6,174) (Loss) Income before income tax benefit/(expense) (8,801)

(10,584)

10,615

(19,385)

24,869 Income tax benefit/(expense) 13,325

10,050

(2,056)

23,375

8,214 Net income (loss) $ 4,524

$ (534)

$ 8,559

$ 3,990

$ 33,083 Earning (Loss) per common share:

















Basic $ 0.02

$ —

$ 0.04

$ 0.02

$ 0.14 Diluted $ 0.02

$ —

$ 0.03

$ 0.02

$ 0.13 Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

















Basic 242,475

240,527

237,919

241,507

235,490 Diluted 249,720

240,527

248,256

249,521

248,373

VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP. TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA - (Continued) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Statement of Cash Flow Data:

















Net cash provided by operating activities $ 25,317

$ 2,750

$ 42,467

$ 28,067

$ 65,935 Net cash used in investing activities (11,679)

(10,774)

(5,610)

(22,453)

(12,007) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (12,761)

20,786

(32,971)

8,025

(58,033) Capital expenditures and acquisition and development of

software assets (11,679)

(10,774)

(5,610)

(22,453)

(12,007)





June 30,

December 31,



2019

2018



(unaudited)

(audited) Balance Sheet Data (at period end):







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 17,963

$ 5,057 Restricted cash

1,679

2,047 Accounts receivable, net of allowance

97,465

75,342 Inventory, net of allowance

1,066

1,470 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

32,646

34,130 Deferred customer acquisition costs, current and non-current

60,011

49,636 Property and equipment, net

47,759

49,262 Goodwill

599,080

598,499 Operating lease right of use assets

49,954

— Software, net

26,945

17,430 Intangible assets, net

271,022

299,911 Deferred tax assets

119,410

102,560 Other assets

29,503

24,144 Total assets

$ 1,354,503

$ 1,259,488 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 158,999

$ 140,632 Operating lease liabilities, current and non-current

57,135

— Deferred revenue, current and non-current

59,704

53,447 Total notes payable, net and indebtedness under revolving credit facility, including current portion

248,000

519,228 Convertible senior notes, net

269,924

— Other liabilities

3,099

10,413 Total liabilities

$ 796,861

$ 723,720 Total stockholders' equity

$ 557,642

$ 535,768

VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP. TABLE 2. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING DATA (Dollars in thousands, except per line amounts) (unaudited) The table below includes revenues and cost of revenues that our management uses to measure the growth and operating

performance of the business focused portion of our business:









Business Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:

















Service revenues $ 180,014

$ 159,345

$ 127,692

$ 339,359

$ 243,994 Access and product revenues(1) 11,707

11,697

12,716

23,404

25,247 Service, access and product revenues 191,721

171,042

140,408

362,763

269,241 USF revenues 8,299

8,555

7,434

16,854

15,269 Total revenues $ 200,020

$ 179,597

$ 147,842

$ 379,617

$ 284,510



















Cost of Revenues:

















Service cost of revenues(2) $ 86,290

$ 69,854

$ 60,335

$ 156,144

$ 113,317 Access and product cost of revenues(1) 13,594

13,871

13,913

27,465

28,404 Service, access and product cost of revenues 99,884

83,725

74,248

183,609

141,721 USF revenues 8,299

8,555

7,434

16,854

15,274 Total cost of revenues $ 108,183

$ 92,280

$ 81,682

$ 200,463

$ 156,995



















Service margin % 52.1%

56.2%

52.7%

54.0%

53.6% Gross margin % ex-USF (Service, access and product margin %) 47.9%

51.1%

47.1%

49.4%

47.4% Gross margin % 45.9%

48.6%

44.8%

47.2%

44.8%





























(1) Includes customer premise equipment, access, professional services, and shipping and handling. (2) Excludes depreciation and amortization of $7,978, $8,214, and $4,978 for the quarters ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018,

respectively, and $16,192 and $9,951 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

The table below includes revenues and cost of revenues that our management uses to measure the growth and operating

performance of the consumer focused portion of our business:







Consumer Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:

















Service revenues $ 87,244

$ 89,000

$ 100,467

$ 176,244

$ 204,861 Access and product revenues(1) 60

68

289

128

380 Service, access and product revenues 87,304

89,068

100,756

176,372

205,241 USF revenues 10,260

10,876

11,277

21,136

23,697 Total revenues $ 97,564

$ 99,944

$ 112,033

$ 197,508

$ 228,938



















Cost of Revenues:

















Service cost of revenues(2) $ 8,861

$ 9,258

$ 12,375

$ 18,119

$ 26,389 Access and product cost of revenues(1) 917

997

1,870

1,914

3,664 Service, access and product cost of revenues 9,778

10,255

14,245

20,033

30,053 USF revenues 10,260

10,876

11,277

21,136

23,723 Total cost of revenues $ 20,038

$ 21,131

$ 25,522

$ 41,169

$ 53,776



















Service margin % 89.8%

89.6%

87.7%

89.7%

87.1% Gross margin % ex-USF (Service, access and product margin %) 88.8%

88.5%

85.9%

88.6%

85.4% Gross margin % 79.5%

78.9%

77.2%

79.2%

76.5%





























(1) Includes customer premise equipment, access, professional services, and shipping and handling. (2) Excludes depreciation and amortization of $1,166, $1,204, $1,248 for the quarters ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively,

and $2,370 and $2,709 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

The table below includes key operating data that our management uses to measure the growth and operating performance

of the business focused portion of our business:





Business Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Service revenue per customer $ 440

$ 408

$ 348

$ 416

$ 338 Business revenue churn 1.0%

1.2%

1.2%

1.0%

1.2%

The table below includes key operating data that our management uses to measure the growth and operating performance

of the consumer focused portion of our business:

Consumer Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Average monthly revenues per line $ 26.89

$ 26.43

$ 26.37

$ 26.62

$ 26.45 Subscriber lines (at period end) 1,185,835

1,232,857

1,393,131

1,185,835

1,393,131 Customer churn 1.7%

1.9%

1.7%

1.8%

1.8%

VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP. TABLE 3. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED OIBDA AND TO ADJUSTED OIBDA MINUS CAPEX (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 (Loss) Income from operations $ (167)

$ (2,592)

$ 13,375

$ (2,759)

$ 31,043 Depreciation and amortization 20,662

21,214

19,062

41,876

35,862 Amortization of costs to implement cloud computing

arrangements 146

125

—

271

— Share-based expense 11,271

7,940

8,497

19,211

15,206 Acquisition related transaction and integration costs 256

191

432

447

432 Acquisition related consideration accounted for as

compensation —

—

559

—

1,386 Organizational transformation 5,371

4,658

3,011

10,029

3,120 Adjusted OIBDA 37,539

31,536

44,936

69,075

87,049 Less:

















Capital expenditures (4,179)

(5,277)

(4,537)

(9,456)

(7,787) Acquisition and development of software assets (7,500)

(5,497)

(1,073)

(12,997)

(4,220) Adjusted OIBDA Minus Capex $ 25,860

$ 20,762

$ 39,326

$ 46,622

$ 75,042









































VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP. TABLE 4. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NET INCOME EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) $ 4,524

$ (534)

$ 8,559

$ 3,990

$ 33,083 Amortization of acquisition - related intangibles 13,818

14,179

8,594

27,997

17,424 Amortization of costs to implement cloud computing

arrangements 146

125

—

271

— Amortization of debt discount 487

—

—

487

— Acquisition related transaction and integration costs 256

191

432

447

432 Acquisition related consideration accounted for as

compensation —

—

559

—

1,386 Organizational transformation 5,371

4,658

3,011

10,029

3,120 Tax effect on adjusting items (4,217)

(4,022)

(4,177)

(8,239)

(7,478) Net income excluding adjustments $ 20,385

$ 14,597

$ 16,978

$ 34,982

$ 47,967 Earnings per common share:

















Basic $ 0.02

$ —

$ 0.04

$ 0.02

$ 0.14 Diluted $ 0.02

$ —

$ 0.03

$ 0.02

$ 0.13 Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

















Basic 242,475

240,527

237,919

241,507

235,490 Diluted 249,720

240,527

248,256

249,521

248,373 Earnings per common share, excluding adjustments:

















Basic $ 0.08

$ 0.06

$ 0.07

$ 0.14

$ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.08

$ 0.06

$ 0.07

$ 0.14

$ 0.19 Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

















Basic 242,475

240,527

237,919

241,507

235,490 Diluted 249,720

246,346

248,256

249,521

248,373

VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP. TABLE 5. RECONCILIATION OF BUSINESS SEGMENT - GAAP REVENUES AND SERVICE REVENUES TO BUSINESS SEGMENT - ADJUSTED REVENUES, ADJUSTED SERVICE REVENUES, ADJUSTED APPLICATION SERVICE REVENUES AND ADJUSTED API PLATFORM SERVICE REVENUES (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)











Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018



















Business total revenues $ 200,020

$ 179,597

$ 147,842

$ 379,617



$ 284,510

Deferred revenue adjustment from acquired companies 1,656

2,499

—

4,155

— Revenue from acquired companies (prior to acquisition) less

revenue from divested businesses —

—

19,273

—

38,037 Outage credits and significant one-time items (440)

—

933

(440)

933 Adjusted business total revenues $ 201,236

$ 182,096

$ 168,048

$ 383,332

$ 323,480



















Business service revenues $ 180,014

$ 159,345

$ 127,692

$ 339,359

$ 243,994 Deferred revenue adjustment from acquired companies 1,656

2,499

—

4,155

— Revenue from acquired companies (prior to acquisition) less revenue from divested businesses —

—

19,193

—

37,815 Outage credits and significant one-time items (440)

—

933

(440)

933 Adjusted business service revenues $ 181,230

$ 161,844

$ 147,818

$ 343,074

$ 282,742







































Business service revenues $ 180,014

$ 159,345

$ 127,692

$ 339,359

$ 243,994 Less: API Platform service revenue 78,082

59,863

52,319

137,945

94,306 Application service revenue 101,932

99,482

75,373

201,414

149,688 Deferred revenue adjustment from acquired companies 1,656

2,499

—

4,155

— Revenue from acquired companies (prior to acquisition) less revenue from divested businesses —

—

16,627

—

32,657 Outage credits and significant one-time items (440)

—

933

(440)

933 Adjusted Application service revenues $ 103,148

$ 101,981

$ 92,933

$ 205,129

$ 183,278







































Business service revenues $ 180,014

$ 159,345

$ 127,692

$ 339,359

$ 243,994 Less: Application service revenue 101,932

99,482

75,373

201,414

149,688 API Platform service revenue 78,082

59,863

52,319

137,945

94,306 Revenue from acquired companies prior to acquisition —

—

2,566

—

5,158 Adjusted API platform service revenues $ 78,082

$ 59,863

$ 54,885

$ 137,945

$ 99,464