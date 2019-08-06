Vonage Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Highlighted By Strong Business Service Revenue Growth
Second Quarter Highlights:
- Business Service Revenues increased 41% GAAP or 25% adjusted, constant currency
- API Platform Revenues increased 49% GAAP and 49% adjusted, constant currency
- Vonage Business Revenues grew 35% GAAP to $200 Million
- Consolidated Revenues of $298 Million grew 15% GAAP
- Loss from Operations of $0.2 Million and Adjusted OIBDA of $38 Million
- Over.ai acqui-hire expands the Company's expertise in conversational artificial intelligence
Aug 06, 2019, 07:00 ET
HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
"It was another strong quarter for Vonage and I am pleased with our team's performance. Business revenues reached $200 million for the quarter, and business service revenue growth accelerated to 25% on an adjusted, constant currency basis. Importantly, we continue to demonstrate that our OneVonage programmable platform, built from microservices across voice, video, messaging, SMS and workflows, provides a fundamental competitive advantage," said Alan Masarek, Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Masarek continued, "Because we own the entire communications stack across UCaaS, CCaaS, and programmable APIs, we can provide integrated, programmable communications solutions demanded by midmarket and Enterprise companies. As a result, we are uniquely positioned to deliver differentiated communication solutions, and in doing so, to capitalize on a vast opportunity in cloud communications."
Second Quarter Business Segment Results
- Vonage Business Revenues were $200 million, representing 67% of consolidated revenues and 35% GAAP growth.
- Business Service Revenues were $180 million, a 41% GAAP increase.
- Adjusted to include acquisitions for all periods and other one-time items, Vonage Business Service Revenues(1) increased 23% year-over-year or 25% in constant currency.
- Applications Service Revenues grew 35% GAAP or 11% adjusted.
- API Platform Revenues (which are all service revenues) grew 49% GAAP and 42% adjusted or 49% adjusted, constant currency.
- Business Service Revenue Per Customer was $440, up 26% from the year-ago quarter.
- Business Service Revenue Churn was 1.0%, improving from 1.2% in the year-ago quarter.
Second Quarter Consumer Segment Results
- Consumer Revenues were $98 million, down 13% year-over-year as expected.
- Customer churn was 1.7%, flat compared to the year-ago quarter.
- Average revenue per line ("ARPU") was $26.89, up $0.52 compared to the year-ago quarter.
- Ended the second quarter of 2019 with approximately 1.2 million Consumer subscriber lines.
Consolidated Income and Balance Sheet
For the second quarter of 2019, Vonage reported consolidated revenues of $298 million, up from $260 million in the year-ago quarter.
The Company generated loss from operations of $0.2 million, Adjusted Operating Income Before Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted OIBDA")(2) of $38 million, and Adjusted OIBDA minus Capex(2) of $26 million. Net Cash from Operations was $25 million and Free Cash Flow(3) was $14 million for the quarter.
During the quarter, the Company issued $345 million aggregate principal amount of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024. This debt issuance lowered and fixed cash interest expense and extended maturities on a portion of the Company's debt. Net proceeds from this transaction, which also included a $10 million share repurchase and capped call overlay to reduce potential dilution, were used to pay down existing bank debt.
As of June 30, 2019, the Company had a net debt to Last Twelve Months Adjusted OIBDA ratio of 3.6 times.
Acquisition of Over.ai
Vonage has entered into an agreement to acquire certain assets of Over.ai, a Tel Aviv-based Voice Artificial Intelligence provider for enterprise communications. Vonage is acquiring Over.ai's technical team and intellectual property from i.am+, an AI technology platform co-founded and co-owned by musician will.i.am.
With this acqui-hire, Vonage gains significant technology talent and expertise in conversational-related AI. Over.ai's product and engineering team of 23 will join Vonage, expanding the Company's Tel Aviv R&D team to nearly 100 high-tech professionals, and total R&D team to almost 600.
Guidance
For the third quarter of 2019, Vonage expects the following:
- Vonage Business Revenues in the range of $206 million to $208 million.
- Consumer Revenues in the range of $96 million to $97 million.
- Consolidated Adjusted OIBDA in the range of $44 million to $46 million. This range includes approximately $1 million of deferred revenue write-down from the acquisition of NewVoiceMedia, operating expenses from Over.ai and negative currency effects.
There are no changes to the Company's full-year 2019 guidance ranges.
(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer below to Table 5 for a reconciliation to GAAP total business revenues and business service revenues.
(2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer below to Table 3 for a reconciliation to GAAP income from operations.
(3) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer below to Table 6 for a reconciliation to GAAP cash from operations.
|
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.
|
TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(audited)
|
Statement of Operations Data:
|
Revenues
|
$
|
297,584
|
$
|
279,541
|
$
|
259,875
|
$
|
577,125
|
$
|
513,448
|
Operating Expenses:
|
Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and
|
128,221
|
113,411
|
107,204
|
241,632
|
210,771
|
Sales and marketing
|
95,362
|
95,523
|
77,685
|
190,885
|
154,821
|
Engineering and development
|
16,891
|
16,526
|
10,375
|
33,417
|
21,195
|
General and administrative
|
36,615
|
35,459
|
32,174
|
72,074
|
59,756
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
20,662
|
21,214
|
19,062
|
41,876
|
35,862
|
297,751
|
282,133
|
246,500
|
579,884
|
482,405
|
(Loss) Income from operations
|
(167)
|
(2,592)
|
13,375
|
(2,759)
|
31,043
|
Other Income (Expense):
|
Interest expense
|
(8,487)
|
(7,576)
|
(3,097)
|
(16,063)
|
(6,258)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(147)
|
(416)
|
337
|
(563)
|
84
|
(8,634)
|
(7,992)
|
(2,760)
|
(16,626)
|
(6,174)
|
(Loss) Income before income tax benefit/(expense)
|
(8,801)
|
(10,584)
|
10,615
|
(19,385)
|
24,869
|
Income tax benefit/(expense)
|
13,325
|
10,050
|
(2,056)
|
23,375
|
8,214
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
4,524
|
$
|
(534)
|
$
|
8,559
|
$
|
3,990
|
$
|
33,083
|
Earning (Loss) per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
0.14
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
0.13
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
242,475
|
240,527
|
237,919
|
241,507
|
235,490
|
Diluted
|
249,720
|
240,527
|
248,256
|
249,521
|
248,373
|
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.
|
TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA - (Continued)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(audited)
|
Statement of Cash Flow Data:
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
25,317
|
$
|
2,750
|
$
|
42,467
|
$
|
28,067
|
$
|
65,935
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(11,679)
|
(10,774)
|
(5,610)
|
(22,453)
|
(12,007)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(12,761)
|
20,786
|
(32,971)
|
8,025
|
(58,033)
|
Capital expenditures and acquisition and development of
|
(11,679)
|
(10,774)
|
(5,610)
|
(22,453)
|
(12,007)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
(unaudited)
|
(audited)
|
Balance Sheet Data (at period end):
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
17,963
|
$
|
5,057
|
Restricted cash
|
1,679
|
2,047
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
|
97,465
|
75,342
|
Inventory, net of allowance
|
1,066
|
1,470
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
32,646
|
34,130
|
Deferred customer acquisition costs, current and non-current
|
60,011
|
49,636
|
Property and equipment, net
|
47,759
|
49,262
|
Goodwill
|
599,080
|
598,499
|
Operating lease right of use assets
|
49,954
|
—
|
Software, net
|
26,945
|
17,430
|
Intangible assets, net
|
271,022
|
299,911
|
Deferred tax assets
|
119,410
|
102,560
|
Other assets
|
29,503
|
24,144
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,354,503
|
$
|
1,259,488
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
158,999
|
$
|
140,632
|
Operating lease liabilities, current and non-current
|
57,135
|
—
|
Deferred revenue, current and non-current
|
59,704
|
53,447
|
Total notes payable, net and indebtedness under revolving credit facility, including current portion
|
248,000
|
519,228
|
Convertible senior notes, net
|
269,924
|
—
|
Other liabilities
|
3,099
|
10,413
|
Total liabilities
|
$
|
796,861
|
$
|
723,720
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
$
|
557,642
|
$
|
535,768
|
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.
|
TABLE 2. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING DATA
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per line amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
The table below includes revenues and cost of revenues that our management uses to measure the growth and operating
|
Business
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenues:
|
Service revenues
|
$
|
180,014
|
$
|
159,345
|
$
|
127,692
|
$
|
339,359
|
$
|
243,994
|
Access and product revenues(1)
|
11,707
|
11,697
|
12,716
|
23,404
|
25,247
|
Service, access and product revenues
|
191,721
|
171,042
|
140,408
|
362,763
|
269,241
|
USF revenues
|
8,299
|
8,555
|
7,434
|
16,854
|
15,269
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
200,020
|
$
|
179,597
|
$
|
147,842
|
$
|
379,617
|
$
|
284,510
|
Cost of Revenues:
|
Service cost of revenues(2)
|
$
|
86,290
|
$
|
69,854
|
$
|
60,335
|
$
|
156,144
|
$
|
113,317
|
Access and product cost of revenues(1)
|
13,594
|
13,871
|
13,913
|
27,465
|
28,404
|
Service, access and product cost of revenues
|
99,884
|
83,725
|
74,248
|
183,609
|
141,721
|
USF revenues
|
8,299
|
8,555
|
7,434
|
16,854
|
15,274
|
Total cost of revenues
|
$
|
108,183
|
$
|
92,280
|
$
|
81,682
|
$
|
200,463
|
$
|
156,995
|
Service margin %
|
52.1%
|
56.2%
|
52.7%
|
54.0%
|
53.6%
|
Gross margin % ex-USF (Service, access and product margin %)
|
47.9%
|
51.1%
|
47.1%
|
49.4%
|
47.4%
|
Gross margin %
|
45.9%
|
48.6%
|
44.8%
|
47.2%
|
44.8%
|
(1) Includes customer premise equipment, access, professional services, and shipping and handling.
|
(2) Excludes depreciation and amortization of $7,978, $8,214, and $4,978 for the quarters ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018,
|
The table below includes revenues and cost of revenues that our management uses to measure the growth and operating
|
Consumer
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenues:
|
Service revenues
|
$
|
87,244
|
$
|
89,000
|
$
|
100,467
|
$
|
176,244
|
$
|
204,861
|
Access and product revenues(1)
|
60
|
68
|
289
|
128
|
380
|
Service, access and product revenues
|
87,304
|
89,068
|
100,756
|
176,372
|
205,241
|
USF revenues
|
10,260
|
10,876
|
11,277
|
21,136
|
23,697
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
97,564
|
$
|
99,944
|
$
|
112,033
|
$
|
197,508
|
$
|
228,938
|
Cost of Revenues:
|
Service cost of revenues(2)
|
$
|
8,861
|
$
|
9,258
|
$
|
12,375
|
$
|
18,119
|
$
|
26,389
|
Access and product cost of revenues(1)
|
917
|
997
|
1,870
|
1,914
|
3,664
|
Service, access and product cost of revenues
|
9,778
|
10,255
|
14,245
|
20,033
|
30,053
|
USF revenues
|
10,260
|
10,876
|
11,277
|
21,136
|
23,723
|
Total cost of revenues
|
$
|
20,038
|
$
|
21,131
|
$
|
25,522
|
$
|
41,169
|
$
|
53,776
|
Service margin %
|
89.8%
|
89.6%
|
87.7%
|
89.7%
|
87.1%
|
Gross margin % ex-USF (Service, access and product margin %)
|
88.8%
|
88.5%
|
85.9%
|
88.6%
|
85.4%
|
Gross margin %
|
79.5%
|
78.9%
|
77.2%
|
79.2%
|
76.5%
|
(1) Includes customer premise equipment, access, professional services, and shipping and handling.
|
(2) Excludes depreciation and amortization of $1,166, $1,204, $1,248 for the quarters ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively,
|
The table below includes key operating data that our management uses to measure the growth and operating performance
|
Business
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Service revenue per customer
|
$
|
440
|
$
|
408
|
$
|
348
|
$
|
416
|
$
|
338
|
Business revenue churn
|
1.0%
|
1.2%
|
1.2%
|
1.0%
|
1.2%
|
The table below includes key operating data that our management uses to measure the growth and operating performance
|
Consumer
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Average monthly revenues per line
|
$
|
26.89
|
$
|
26.43
|
$
|
26.37
|
$
|
26.62
|
$
|
26.45
|
Subscriber lines (at period end)
|
1,185,835
|
1,232,857
|
1,393,131
|
1,185,835
|
1,393,131
|
Customer churn
|
1.7%
|
1.9%
|
1.7%
|
1.8%
|
1.8%
|
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.
|
TABLE 3. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
|
TO ADJUSTED OIBDA AND TO ADJUSTED OIBDA MINUS CAPEX
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Loss) Income from operations
|
$
|
(167)
|
$
|
(2,592)
|
$
|
13,375
|
$
|
(2,759)
|
$
|
31,043
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
20,662
|
21,214
|
19,062
|
41,876
|
35,862
|
Amortization of costs to implement cloud computing
|
146
|
125
|
—
|
271
|
—
|
Share-based expense
|
11,271
|
7,940
|
8,497
|
19,211
|
15,206
|
Acquisition related transaction and integration costs
|
256
|
191
|
432
|
447
|
432
|
Acquisition related consideration accounted for as
|
—
|
—
|
559
|
—
|
1,386
|
Organizational transformation
|
5,371
|
4,658
|
3,011
|
10,029
|
3,120
|
Adjusted OIBDA
|
37,539
|
31,536
|
44,936
|
69,075
|
87,049
|
Less:
|
Capital expenditures
|
(4,179)
|
(5,277)
|
(4,537)
|
(9,456)
|
(7,787)
|
Acquisition and development of software assets
|
(7,500)
|
(5,497)
|
(1,073)
|
(12,997)
|
(4,220)
|
Adjusted OIBDA Minus Capex
|
$
|
25,860
|
$
|
20,762
|
$
|
39,326
|
$
|
46,622
|
$
|
75,042
|
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.
|
TABLE 4. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO
|
NET INCOME EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
4,524
|
$
|
(534)
|
$
|
8,559
|
$
|
3,990
|
$
|
33,083
|
Amortization of acquisition - related intangibles
|
13,818
|
14,179
|
8,594
|
27,997
|
17,424
|
Amortization of costs to implement cloud computing
|
146
|
125
|
—
|
271
|
—
|
Amortization of debt discount
|
487
|
—
|
—
|
487
|
—
|
Acquisition related transaction and integration costs
|
256
|
191
|
432
|
447
|
432
|
Acquisition related consideration accounted for as
|
—
|
—
|
559
|
—
|
1,386
|
Organizational transformation
|
5,371
|
4,658
|
3,011
|
10,029
|
3,120
|
Tax effect on adjusting items
|
(4,217)
|
(4,022)
|
(4,177)
|
(8,239)
|
(7,478)
|
Net income excluding adjustments
|
$
|
20,385
|
$
|
14,597
|
$
|
16,978
|
$
|
34,982
|
$
|
47,967
|
Earnings per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
0.14
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
0.13
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
242,475
|
240,527
|
237,919
|
241,507
|
235,490
|
Diluted
|
249,720
|
240,527
|
248,256
|
249,521
|
248,373
|
Earnings per common share, excluding adjustments:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.08
|
$
|
0.06
|
$
|
0.07
|
$
|
0.14
|
$
|
0.20
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.08
|
$
|
0.06
|
$
|
0.07
|
$
|
0.14
|
$
|
0.19
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
242,475
|
240,527
|
237,919
|
241,507
|
235,490
|
Diluted
|
249,720
|
246,346
|
248,256
|
249,521
|
248,373
|
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.
|
TABLE 5. RECONCILIATION OF BUSINESS SEGMENT - GAAP REVENUES AND SERVICE REVENUES
|
TO BUSINESS SEGMENT - ADJUSTED REVENUES, ADJUSTED SERVICE REVENUES, ADJUSTED APPLICATION SERVICE REVENUES AND ADJUSTED API PLATFORM SERVICE REVENUES
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Business total revenues
|
$
|
200,020
|
$
|
179,597
|
$
|
147,842
|
$
|
379,617
|
$
|
284,510
|
Deferred revenue adjustment from acquired companies
|
1,656
|
2,499
|
—
|
4,155
|
—
|
Revenue from acquired companies (prior to acquisition) less
|
—
|
—
|
19,273
|
—
|
38,037
|
Outage credits and significant one-time items
|
(440)
|
—
|
933
|
(440)
|
933
|
Adjusted business total revenues
|
$
|
201,236
|
$
|
182,096
|
$
|
168,048
|
$
|
383,332
|
$
|
323,480
|
Business service revenues
|
$
|
180,014
|
$
|
159,345
|
$
|
127,692
|
$
|
339,359
|
$
|
243,994
|
Deferred revenue adjustment from acquired companies
|
1,656
|
2,499
|
—
|
4,155
|
—
|
Revenue from acquired companies (prior to acquisition) less revenue from divested businesses
|
—
|
—
|
19,193
|
—
|
37,815
|
Outage credits and significant one-time items
|
(440)
|
—
|
933
|
(440)
|
933
|
Adjusted business service revenues
|
$
|
181,230
|
$
|
161,844
|
$
|
147,818
|
$
|
343,074
|
$
|
282,742
|
Business service revenues
|
$
|
180,014
|
$
|
159,345
|
$
|
127,692
|
$
|
339,359
|
$
|
243,994
|
Less: API Platform service revenue
|
78,082
|
59,863
|
52,319
|
137,945
|
94,306
|
Application service revenue
|
101,932
|
99,482
|
75,373
|
201,414
|
149,688
|
Deferred revenue adjustment from acquired companies
|
1,656
|
2,499
|
—
|
4,155
|
—
|
Revenue from acquired companies (prior to acquisition) less revenue from divested businesses
|
—
|
—
|
16,627
|
—
|
32,657
|
Outage credits and significant one-time items
|
(440)
|
—
|
933
|
(440)
|
933
|
Adjusted Application service revenues
|
$
|
103,148
|
$
|
101,981
|
$
|
92,933
|
$
|
205,129
|
$
|
183,278
|
Business service revenues
|
$
|
180,014
|
$
|
159,345
|
$
|
127,692
|
$
|
339,359
|
$
|
243,994
|
Less: Application service revenue
|
101,932
|
99,482
|
75,373
|
201,414
|
149,688
|
API Platform service revenue
|
78,082
|
59,863
|
52,319
|
137,945
|
94,306
|
Revenue from acquired companies prior to acquisition
|
—
|
—
|
2,566
|
—
|
5,158
|
Adjusted API platform service revenues
|
$
|
78,082
|
$
|
59,863
|
$
|
54,885
|
$
|
137,945
|
$
|
99,464
|
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.
|
TABLE 6. FREE CASH FLOW
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
25,317
|
$
|
2,750
|
$
|
42,467
|
$
|
28,067
|
$
|
65,935
|
Less:
|
Capital expenditures
|
(4,179)
|
(5,277)
|
(4,537)
|
(9,456)
|
(7,787)
|
Acquisition and development of software assets
|
(7,500)
|
(5,497)
|
(1,073)
|
(12,997)
|
(4,220)
|
Free cash flow
|
$
|
13,638
|
$
|
(8,024)
|
$
|
36,857
|
$
|
5,614
|
$
|
53,928