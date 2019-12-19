Vonage to Transfer Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq

HOLMDEL, N.J., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (NYSE: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, announced today that it intends to transfer the listing of its common stock from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Global Select Market, effective December 31, 2019. Vonage shares will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "VG".

"Our listing on Nasdaq represents an important milestone in Vonage's transformation into a leading business cloud communications software company. Nasdaq is home to many of the world's largest and most well known software companies. As such, it is the ideal platform for the continued growth of our company and drives the revitalization of the Vonage brand," said David Pearson, Vonage Chief Financial Officer. "This move will provide us with access to Nasdaq's cutting-edge technology, as well as cost efficiencies. While we are excited about this move, we would also like to thank the NYSE for being our listing partner for the past 13 years."

