Vonage Wins Best Virtual Agent Platform at CX Awards 2024

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), has been named a winner in the CX Awards 2024. The company won the Best Virtual Agent Platform award for its low code/no code solution, Vonage AI Studio .

"We are delighted to have been recognized by the CX Awards for Vonage AI Studio," said Savinay Berry, EVP of Product and Engineering for Vonage. "With AI Studio, today's businesses have the tools to engage with their customers across all modes of communication, easily building the kinds of engagement solutions, automated messaging and speech-enabled applications that drive unique customer journeys and long lasting customer loyalty."

"Vonage's exceptional virtual agent platform has helped push the category forward, and we are thrilled to see its accomplishments acknowledged at CX Awards 2024," said Charlie Mitchell, senior editor at CX Today and host of the awards.

Vonage AI Studio is a low code/no code tool used to design, create and deploy customer engagement solutions that operate in natural language using artificial intelligence. With intelligent conversations, Vonage AI Studio helps businesses elevate customer engagement through personalized and automated interactions across channels such as voice, SMS, and messaging apps such as WhatsApp.

Vonage AI Studio enables developers and IT professionals to effortlessly build natural language customer engagement solutions such as virtual assistants for self-service support, billing updates, appointment scheduling, FAQs, and much more - with the ability to embed them into any application. Vonage AI Studio also incorporates machine-learning models that adapt by using higher-performing messages - for example, during high call volumes, for even greater efficiency. These AI conversational capabilities enhance interactions by enabling frictionless customer engagement wherever customers are, without losing context and insights. This drives a personalized customer journey across voice and messaging channels while creating and deploying end-to-end conversations in real-time.

The CX Awards are hosted and presented by CX Today, a leading international news organization honoring excellence across the customer experience technology industry. Judging is based on an organization's ability to demonstrate innovation, improved experience, and execution, and is led by a panel of respected industry experts including Megan Burns, Founder and Principal at Experience Enterprises, and Dan Miller, Lead Analyst at Opus Research.

To find out more about Vonage AI Studio, visit www.vonage.com .

About Vonage

Vonage, a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a business area within the Ericsson group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on X (formerly known as Twitter), please visit twitter.com/vonage. To follow on LinkedIn, visit linkedin.com/company/Vonage/. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

