Vontobel Asset Management strengthens its sub-advisory presence in North America

"Craig's client-focused and collaborative approach, alongside the depth of his industry affiliations, will be beneficial in the further development of our sub-advisory business," said Jeff Klepacki, Head of Intermediary Distribution in North America for Vontobel Asset Management. "With Vontobel's multi-boutique expertise, we look forward to delivering differentiated and sustainable solutions to this important client segment."

Commenting on his appointment, Craig Lombardi said: "I am delighted to be a part of Vontobel's client-centric and investment-led culture and look forward to supporting the firm's commitment to intermediary investors."

Vontobel Asset Management

Vontobel Asset Management is an active asset manager with global reach and a multi-boutique approach. Each of our boutiques draws on specialized investment talent, a strong performance culture and robust risk management. We deliver leading-edge solutions for both institutional and private clients. Our commitment to active management empowers us to invest on the basis of our convictions. We deliver value through our diverse and highly specialized teams. Employing over 440 professionals worldwide – including 180 investment specialists – we operate across 16 locations including Switzerland, Europe and the US and create strategies and solutions covering equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. The goal of achieving excellent and repeatable performance has been fundamental to our approach since 1988. A strong and stable shareholder structure guarantees our entrepreneurial independence and protects the long-term mindset that guides our decision-making.

Legal information

This document is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer of any kind. The services described in the document are supplied under the agreement signed with the service recipient. The nature, scope and prices of services and products may vary from one country to another and may change without notice at any time. Certain services and products are not available worldwide or from all companies of Vontobel. In addition, they may be subject to legal restrictions in certain countries.

Media contact:

Catherine Koch

[email protected]

SOURCE Vontobel Asset Management