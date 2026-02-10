A Bold New Force Taking Tallboys Higher, Harder, and Faster

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Voodoo Ranger, America's #1 IPA, launched G-Force Supercharged Juicy IPA , an 11% ABV thrill ride engineered for those craving maximum flavor and full‑throttle intensity. This 19.2 oz jet engine delivers an ultra- juicy, mango-flavored triple IPA designed to push grab-and-go convenience into overdrive.

Voodoo Ranger Goes Supersonic with G-Force.

Since the launch of Juice Force in 2022, Voodoo Ranger has defined the high-impact, bold- flavor craft beer segment, followed by the introduction of Fruit Force in 2023 and Tropic Force in 2024. Fan response has been massive, with approximately one in three craft singles sold in convenience stores being a Voodoo Ranger, and Juice Force and Tropic Force ranking among the country's top-selling IPAs.

In 2025, Voodoo Ranger focused on expanding how fans experience the brand, introducing new pack types and formats that unlocked fresh occasions and brought Voodoo Ranger to more drinkers than ever. Now, the brand is back in full throttle with bold liquid innovation, delivering exactly what fans have been asking for. G-Force raises the stakes once again as Voodoo Ranger's first-ever singles-only launch.

"With the enormous response to Tropic Force and Juice Force, we asked ourselves, 'How do you top a ten? You take it to eleven," said Kiron Chakraborty, Marketing Director of Voodoo Ranger. "Even at 11% ABV, G‑Force tastes exactly like a Voodoo Ranger should: super juicy, full of flavor, and built for lift‑off."

G‑Force doubles down on the brand's flight path, delivering a bold mango profile that stands apart from others on the shelf while staying unmistakably Voodoo Ranger. Available in single, 19.2 oz cans nationwide, G-Force is made for quick launches and maximum impact.

Crafted by New Belgium Brewing, Voodoo Ranger is the fastest growing craft beer brand in the country. Launched in 2017 with just three beers, Voodoo Ranger has since expanded its lineup to include over 20 distinct brews, including the flagship Voodoo Ranger IPA, Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA, and Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA, along with recent record- breaking releases like Juice Force IPA, Tropic Force IPA, and Hardcharged Tea.

