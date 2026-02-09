VOOPOO & Cyph Launch NAVI × Cyph Kit 80K: Refillable Pod Kit with Masterful Flavor

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tired of braving the cold for disposable vapes? VOOPOO, as one of the most popular brand by ICCPP Group, is thrilled to introduce the NAVI × Cyph Kit 80K in North America, offering you the comfort of cozy vaping! Each kit includes a 30 mL bottle of Cyph salts, providing longer-lasting use than two normal disposables. You can also stock up on a variety of e-liquid flavors and enjoy lasting vape freedom at home. It's the perfect eco-friendly solution for vapers seeking exceptional flavor and performance, whether at home or on the go. Enjoy convenience and sustainability with every puff!

NAVI × Cyph Kit 80K by VOOPOO & Cyph: Easily Refill, Exceed Disposable Vapes

80,000 Puffs, 30 mL Long-lasting Performance

The NAVI × Cyph kit delivers an incredible 80,000 puffs, setting a new standard for long-lasting pod kits. The NAVI and Cyph are MADE TO MATCH; they are designed to complement each other perfectly, delivering an exceptional flavor experience. Each fill holds 10 mL of your favorite e-liquid, and each pod provides 30 mL of long-lasting performance.

This device is built for long-term use, and once you've enjoyed your current pod, you can easily purchase the NAVI × Cyph Pod 80K refill packs to explore a variety of flavors. With 12 selected flavors available, it ensures a perfect match for every palate, making the NAVI × Cyph Kit 80K the best refillable pod kit for beginners and those transitioning from disposables.

Dual Mesh, 1500 mAh, 20% Improvement in Flavor

The NAVI features a top-rated refillable pod with advanced 0.6 Ω dual mesh construction, engineered to enhance your vaping experience by producing dense vapor, rich flavor layers, and exceptionally smooth hits—each aspect improved by over 20%.

For personalized control, it offers two distinct modes: Turbo Mode for intensive vaping and Norm Mode for consistent, everyday use. Powering this performance is a robust 1500 mAh battery, allowing you to charge once and vape for up to five days. Despite this extensive power reserve, it maintains a compact size for maximum comfort and portability, achieving the perfect balance of high capacity, advanced performance, and user-friendly operation.

The NAVI × Cyph Kit 80K showcases VOOPOO's commitment to innovation, combining user-friendly design with reliable performance for a balanced experience that meets modern consumers' needs.

WARNING: This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance.

SOURCE ICCPP GROUP