VOOPOO: Leading Vaping Industry with Award-Winning Innovation

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VOOPOO, a leading brand in the vape industry under the ICCPP Group, has long been beloved by consumers and highly regarded by media worldwide for its exceptional products. Recently, VOOPOO has further solidified its reputation by winning prestigious awards at the London Design Awards and from the top-tier vertical media Vaping360.

Vaping360 Awards 2025: Innovating for the Ultimate Experience

Selected by Vaping360's expert judging committee from 75 nominees in hundreds of entrants, VOOPOO emerged victorious, securing awards in technology, product, and brand categories.

iCOSM CODE 2.0 won Best Technology Innovation. This groundbreaking technology ensures cartridges remain leak-free for up to 30 days, performing reliably even under extreme conditions like high altitude, high heat, or severe cold. Its mega-core system eliminates flavor inconsistency for a consistently silky-sweet and satisfying puff. Featuring golden cotton that supports up to 100 mL of e-liquid usage, it extends cartridge life significantly for greater convenience.

VRIZZ 2, the hot-selling 40W POD across the USA in 2025, was awarded Best Beginner Vape - Winner. It boasts an industry-leading 15mL cartridge capacity. Combined with the award-winning iCOSM CODE 2.0 technology and its ingenious dual mesh design, it delivers exceptional flavor and performance. With additional advantages like long battery life and user-friendly operation, it has become a favorite among disposable vape users making the switch.

Furthermore, Vaping360 honored the VOOPOO brand itself with the Best Beginner Vape - Winner brand award. This recognition motivates VOOPOO, as a frontrunner in the industry, to continue advancing in product R&D, elevating user experience, while maintaining its focus on environmental responsibility and user well-being.

London Design Awards 2025: Designing the Future of Vaping

In addition to the previously announced Gold winner for the ARGUS G3, DRAG S3 & DRAG X3 Series, VOOPOO proudly presents a prestigious Platinum Winner for its latest standout product: the VOOPOO NAVI × Cyph Kit, a joint effort with Cyph.

Designed for vaping beginners and those transitioning from disposables, NAVI offers exceptional value and a smooth experience. Users can replace the pod with refill packs to explore various flavors. This pod-swapping feature promotes eco-friendliness and cost savings. With dual mesh coil technology and a compact size for comfort and portability, it delivers an optimal vaping experience.

These recent awards demonstrate that VOOPOO is not only evolving its classic lines like the ARGUS Series and DRAG Series, but also innovating with products like the VRIZZ 2 and NAVI × Cyph Kit that are perfectly tailored for disposable vape users seeking a superior alternative. VOOPOO remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of vaping technology and design, shaping a smarter and more sustainable future for the vaping community.

Warning: This product contains nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.

SOURCE ICCPP GROUP