Vortex Brands Releases New Video Explaining How Ratepayers May Benefit

SACRAMENTO, California, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Brands Co. (USOTC: VTXB) announced the release of a new video called Consumption Efficiency Explained which compares by way of an analogy electricity consumptions to how we buy and consume gasoline to drive our vehicles, asking the question, "What if you paid per mile you drive?"

"Understanding where the inefficiency exists in the electrical distribution system and who is responsible for that inefficiency helps the public understand how essential it is to have Phase Angle Synchronization deployed nationwide," said Vortex Brands Co. CEO Todd Higley. Phase Angle Synchronization (PAS) was developed by Tripac Systems and is now in production for live operation in a commercial deployment. "We are constantly asked how PAS systems will benefit the ratepayer and removing the inefficiencies that increase everyone's costs should reach the ratepayer at some point," Mr. Higley added.

Beyond the fact that the first PAS production system is currently being manufactured, the demonstrations already given to various stakeholders at the Tripac Systems facility in Burlington, WA have generated an enormous amount of interest to date.

Mr. Higley concluded with, "We just keep moving ahead, and though we have a long way to go still we feel like we are finally gaining momentum from the interest in the industry to all our supporters in the market."

See the new video, Consumption Efficiency Explained, at http://VortexGreenEnergy.com/video

About Vortex Brands Co.

Vortex Brands Co., under the dba Vortex Green Energy will provide as a service multipurpose Phase Angle Synchronization (PAS) equipment to electric utilities nationwide. PAS is a one-of-a-kind technology designed to address a one-hundred-year-old inherent problem that was thought to be unsolvable: the inefficient power consumption caused by electric motors. Improving consumption efficiency will extend the life of the grid by protecting it from excessive wear and damage, improve grid reliability by reducing line congestion and increasing reserve margin, while creating true cost savings for the utility at no cost for the equipment. Instead, revenue is generated under a Share-of-Savings business model wherein the utility shares the savings with Vortex created by the PAS service on a monthly basis. PAS is designed to address industrial and commercial use applications in a scalable solution where the majority of wasted electricity occurs, and the largest opportunity exists. Clients of the utility benefit from progressing toward carbon footprint reduction goals without capital expense or investing in any new equipment. Operations initially are focused in California before expanding nationwide. For more information visit: http://VortexGreenEnergy.com/video

