Vortex Companies Acquires Planned and Engineered Construction, Inc. (PEC)

Purchase Expands Vortex Services Reach in Western United States

HOUSTON, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Companies (Vortex) is excited to announce the acquisition of Planned and Engineered Construction, Inc. (PEC), a Helena, Montana-based leader in trenchless infrastructure rehabilitation. This strategic acquisition marks a significant step in strengthening Vortex's service presence across the Western United States and Canada, enabling enhanced service capabilities to a broader market.

PEC's services align with Vortex's focus on seamless project execution and is a good fit for Vortex's services division. "PEC's reputation as a focused and quality-oriented lining contractor makes it a perfect fit for Vortex," said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. "We are excited to welcome Chris and his team into the Vortex family. Their expertise will be instrumental as we continue to expand our reach and offer superior infrastructure solutions to new and existing customers across the Western US."

Chris Peccia, who has successfully led PEC since taking over from his father, will remain an integral part of the company as Regional Vice President. Under his leadership, the location will continue to focus on growth within its current service areas and planned regional expansions. "As a CIPP Corp. licensee, we have long admired the innovation and support that Vortex brings to the table. Our partnership over the years has built a solid foundation for this acquisition, making it a natural progression for PEC."

"PEC and Vortex Services share the same high standards of delivering superior infrastructure repair. Chris and his team are the right fit to support the growing Western US water and wastewater rehabilitation market and we're eager for them to join us," added Ryan Graham, Chief Operating Officer of Vortex Companies.

About PEC

In business since 1993, Helena, Montana based PEC specializes in the rehabilitation of the entire collection system including manholes, storm drain mains, sewer mains and laterals. Founded by Robert "Bob" Peccia, PEC has been a formidable presence in the trenchless infrastructure rehabilitation sector. The company is a founding member of CIPP Corp. one of the nation's largest CIPP installation networks.

About Vortex

The Vortex Companies is a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and provides turnkey services to cost effectively renew municipal, industrial, and commercial infrastructure. Vortex, along with its partners, offers the most diverse technology platforms in the industry. This includes manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems and high-speed drain cleaning tools and allows customers the opportunity to select the best fit for their system.

Operating globally, Vortex remains focused on its vision of expanding and providing a broad range of industry leading, cost-effective trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by experienced and trained personnel. For more information, go to vortexcompanies.com.

