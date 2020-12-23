Vortex Companies Completes Acquisition of North American Pipeline

HOUSTON, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vortex Companies, LLC ("Vortex Companies"), announced today that it has acquired North American Pipeline Services, LLC (NAP), in a deal that will significantly expand its trenchless infrastructure service capabilities in the Mid-Atlantic Region, according to Mike Vellano, CEO, the Vortex Companies. "This completion of this acquisition is a big step toward our vision of providing trenchless services in this region where the need for infrastructure rehabilitation has never been greater," stated Vellano.

Originally based in Lakewood, New Jersey, NAP was founded in 1974 where the three-person company focused on underground utilities before Tom Mullen purchased the company in 2012. Through his guidance, the company began offering CCTV inspection and trenchless rehabilitation services. NAP presently employs 55 people and is considered one of the largest pipe rehabilitation contractors in the tri-state area. "We've had great working relationship with Vortex Companies over the years and share the same vision of delivering high-level service and permanent repair solutions through our trenchless products and applications," said Tom Mullen, Owner and Managing Partner at NAP. "As part of Vortex, we will have added resources and experience that will allow us to further expand our service offerings to support our commercial and municipal customers' needs."

About the Vortex Companies

The Vortex Companies deliver advanced trenchless technologies and turnkey services to cost effectively renew municipal, industrial, and commercial infrastructure. The Vortex Services division provides lining and coating solutions, pipe bursting, CCTV and inspection. The Vortex Products division develops and sells manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems, and high-speed drain cleaning tools.

The Vortex Companies remains focused on its vision of expanding and providing a broad range of intelligent and economical trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by highly experienced and trained personnel. For more information go to: vortexcompanies.com.

About North American Pipeline

Now located in Freehold, New Jersey, North American Pipeline Services, LLC is the tri-state area's premier water and sewer service provider for both the private and public sectors. Founded in 1974 as a sewer cleaning and inspection company, NAP now covers the full spectrum of pipework from traditional sewer and stormwater maintenance programs to a full range of trenchless services including CCTV inspection and cleaning, pipe bursting, manhole rehabilitation, CIPP lining and large diameter geopolymer pipe to deliver cost-effective long-term solutions. NAP also offers hydro-excavation, open excavation site work, pipe and structure repairs, and installations. For more information: www.napllc.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kit Jones

713-269-2333

[email protected]

SOURCE Vortex Companies

Related Links

https://www.vortexcompanies.com

