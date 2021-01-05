Vortex Companies Enters Partnership with BKP Berolina Polyester GmbH & Co. KG to Distribute and Sell UV Cured-In-Place Liner in North America

HOUSTON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In yet another move to add proven CIPP technology to its suite of trenchless infrastructure rehabilitation products, Vortex Companies, LLC ("Vortex Companies"), has partnered with BKP Berolina to distribute and sell its BKP Berolina-Liner, an industry leading ultra-violet cured Cured-In-Place-Pipe (CIPP) liner, in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. "BKP Berolina has been looking to enter the U.S. UV CIPP market for a long time," said Mike Vellano, CEO of the Vortex Companies. "We have the experience and resources to deliver this product, allowing us to provide an alternative CIPP solution to our customers. Berolina-Liner offers a measure of quality and performance yet to be matched in the UV category, which is good for both the end customer and the installer."

Developed for gravity sewers ranging from 6"-63" in diameter, Berolina-Liner is precisely manufactured using resin impregnated glass fiber complexes between two watertight film tubes equipped with styrene barriers. Unlike traditional CIPP processes, Berolina-Liner is cured using a UV light source. "We manufacture Berolina-Liner in an ISO 9001 compliant facility for the sole purpose of producing a high quality, defect-free UV liner that is installation-ready for our customers," stated Thomas Christiansen, BKP Berolina Group CEO. "We are extremely excited to be partnering with the Vortex team. They have a history of success introducing products and technology to the U.S. Market," added Mr. Christiansen

UV CIPP Liner Gives Customers More Options for Best Lining Solution

"With so many variables and environmental conditions dictating customer needs, adding a UV CIPP solution complements our current line of trenchless rehabilitation technology, inclusive of robotics, coatings, CIPP resins and application systems," added Andrew Gonnella, President, Vortex Products Division. "We've done our due-diligence and believe the Berolina-Liner technology and installation advantages are best-in-class. I have tapped Mark Hallett, VP & General Manager of our Vortex Technology Group, to lead all commercial efforts related to Berolina-Liner. Under his leadership, I could not be more excited about the future of this product line."

About BKP Berolina

Formed in the 1990s, BKP Berolina Polyester GmbH & Co. KG is an innovative and international system provider of trenchless pipe rehabilitation as well as the production of protective, composite material based, pipe coatings developed and introduced the Berolina-Liner System®, a family of pipe rehabilitation liners, equipment, and technology, in 1996. To date, more than 12.5 million LF of Berolina-Liner has been installed throughout the world. For more information: www.bkp-berolina.de/en/

About the Vortex Companies

Comprised of two divisions, Products and Services, the Vortex Companies deliver advanced trenchless technologies and turnkey services to cost effectively renew municipal, industrial, and commercial infrastructure. Solutions offered include pipe linings and coatings, sewer robotics, CIPP resin, application equipment and CCTV inspection. Vortex Technology Group, LLC is a business entity and vertical within Vortex Products geared to distribute Berolina-Liner and support the sale and development of Vortex's Curing Monitoring System (recently acquired from OSSCAD). The Vortex Companies remains focused on its vision of expanding and providing a broad range of intelligent and economical trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by highly experienced and trained personnel. For more information go to: www.vortexcompanies.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kit Jones

713-269-2333

[email protected]

SOURCE Vortex Companies

Related Links

http://www.vortexcompanies.com

