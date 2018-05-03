Vortex Companies Promotes Connor Collier to Sr. Business Development Manager in Northeast

Collier, an early member of the company, has helped Vortex become one of the fastest growing trenchless civil infrastructure solutions providers in the nation. "It's been an exciting ride," said Collier. "Growing up in the region has certainly helped me understand the dynamics of this unique market and I am excited to help move the trenchless industry forward in a region with some of the oldest and most complex infrastructure in the US," he added.

In his new role, Collier will manage the regional sales team, which now consists of two new members. Kelly Bailey assumes the role as Business Development Manager, and Matthew Richards steps in as a Business Development Associate. Although geographically small, the northeastern part of the US is extremely concentrated and filled with untapped opportunities. "More boots on the ground will help us increase market share in the water and wastewater markets and allow Connor to deploy new strategies targeting growth markets," added Andrew Gonnella, EVP Sales & Marketing for the Vortex Companies. "Connor, with his added support, will help us exceed our 2018 goals."

The Vortex Companies is one of the fastest growing trenchless solution providers in the water, sewer and industrial marketplace. Vortex service offerings include CCTV Inspection, turnkey bypass, pipe bursting, large diameter structural pipe relining, advanced sewer repair materials, trenchless robotic systems, and pipe and drain tools. For more information, go to: www.vortexcompanies.com

