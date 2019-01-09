Vortex Companies Promotes Ryan Graham to Vice President of Sales

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vortex Companies recently announced the promotion of Ryan Graham to Vice President of Sales. In his new role, Graham will assume all sales and marketing responsibilities related to managing the growth of Vortex's extensive line of service offerings for trenchless infrastructure repair. "Graham has been with Vortex since the beginning and has gained a wealth of experience on both the sales and operations side of our business," stated Mike Vellano, CEO of the Vortex Companies. "His ability to manage sales personnel and relate to our customers' needs make him perfect for this new position."

Ryan Graham was recently promoted to VP of Services at the Vortex Companies.

As VP of Sales, Graham will be managing the business development team, implementing critical sales processes to support growth, developing a complete sales operations team, and supporting Vortex's strategic partnerships across the country. "Our ability to educate and lead our customers with a vast technical sales team, drive new industry standards, message best trenchless construction practices and overall, navigate our rapidly evolving industry, is critical to our company's success," said Graham. Prior to his promotion, Graham was VP of Vortex Turnkey where he oversaw bypass business development, operations and project management.

ABOUT THE VORTEX COMPANIES

The Vortex Companies deliver advanced trenchless technologies and turnkey services to cost effectively renew municipal, industrial and commercial infrastructure. The Vortex Services division provides lining and coating solutions, pipe bursting, CCTV and inspection. The Vortex Products division develops and sells manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems, and high-speed drain cleaning tools.

With strategic acquisitions planned for 2019, the Vortex Companies remains focused on its vision of providing a broad range of intelligent and economical trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by highly experienced and trained personnel. For more information, go to: www.vortexcompanies.com

Media Contact:

Kit Jones

713-269-2333

207805@email4pr.com

SOURCE Vortex Companies

Related Links

http://www.vortexcompanies.com

