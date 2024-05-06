VOTE MAMA PAC REACHES LIFETIME MILESTONE; ENDORSES OVER 150 CANDIDATES

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vote Mama PAC , the first political action committee in the country focused solely on electing Democratic moms, announced its full slate of 2024 endorsements today. With the endorsement of over 150 candidates running from School Board to the U.S. Senate this election cycle, the organization has reached a key milestone of making more than 500 endorsements since launching just five years ago.

The 2024 Vote Mama PAC endorsement class includes:

28 federal candidates, including 10 candidates running to flip seats from red to blue

109 state legislature candidates with a primary focus in 4 target states: Michigan , Arizona , Georgia , and Pennsylvania

, , , and 9 school board candidates, including 2 candidates running against Moms For Liberty-backed opponents

Vote Mama PAC-endorsed candidates are running to bring new perspectives and much-needed voices to the decision-making table:

47% are non-incumbents

31% are running to flip their seat from red to blue

26% are or will become the first mom to ever hold their seat

38% are women of color

30% are first-generation college graduates

Background:

Vote Mama PAC endorses, funds, and trains Democratic moms running for office up and down the ballot and across the country. Since launching in 2019, Vote Mama PAC has helped more than 500 Democratic moms run for office. Click here to see the full slate of Vote Mama PAC-endorsed candidates.

Findings from Vote Mama Foundation's Politics of Parenthood report revealed only 6.8 percent of the 118th Congress and just 5.3 percent of state legislators were mothers with minor children in 2022.

Women, particularly moms of young children, face unique and often overlooked challenges when running for office. Vote Mama PAC seeks to build the political power of moms by disrupting the systems that hold them back through direct financial support, mentorship, and endorsements. All Vote Mama PAC-endorsed candidates support truly family-friendly legislation and are committed to making this country a better place to raise children.

