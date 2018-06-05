Vote Now and Enter to Win $1,000! The Best Money Expert 2018 Competition Hosted by GOBankingRates is LIVE

Voting kicks off today, June 5th and will be open until June 18th at 12:00 a.m. PDT.

Readers can vote for their favorite money expert in each category here.

For every vote, readers get the chance to win $1,000 .

. Readers can vote and enter to win the cash prize daily on each device (mobile, desktop, tablet) to increase their chances of winning.

Voting will reset at 12:00 a.m. PDT every day while the competition runs.

every day while the competition runs. After readers vote each day, they have four opportunities to submit bonus votes and entries by:

Sharing #BestMoneyExpert on Twitter



Following GOBankingRates on Twitter



Following GOBankingRates on Pinterest



Sharing Best Money Expert content on LinkedIn

The more entries, the greater the chance the reader has to win the cash prize.

Who will win? Here are the finalists in each category :

" Money Management 101 "

" Building Net Worth "

" Retirement Planning "

Read all about the finalists at www.gobankingrates.com/best-money-expert. The Best Money Expert 2018 winners will be announced on June 22nd.

