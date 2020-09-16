Voting for the 2020 AbbVie CF Scholarship Thriving Student Awards is Open to the Public Until September 30

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie today announced the start of its annual public voting period for the 2020 Thriving Undergraduate and Thriving Graduate Scholarship. Following this voting period, scholarships totaling $25,000 each will be given to two commendable students living with cystic fibrosis (CF), an inherited chronic disease that affects the lungs and digestive system.

From today through September 30 at 11:00 AM EDT, AbbVie invites the public to visit the official AbbVie CF Scholarship website (www.AbbVieCFScholarship.com) to view the achievements of this year's forty scholars and vote for their top picks to help determine the 2020 Thriving Undergraduate and Thriving Graduate Scholarship recipients. Votes can be cast online or via text message by texting the student's personalized ID code to "60193" during the two-week public voting period.

"I have dealt with cystic fibrosis my entire life. While at times it is challenging, I believe it has made me a stronger person and has encouraged some of my true passions, such as singing. I started singing early on and now I am pursuing a degree in music," said Sean Dean, 2019 AbbVie CF Scholarship Thriving Undergraduate Student. "After receiving the AbbVie CF Scholarship, I was less worried about pursuing higher education because it helped alleviated a financial burden. I am grateful that the AbbVie CF Scholarship is helping me achieve my dreams."

Earlier this year, AbbVie selected forty undergraduate and graduate students living with CF to each receive a $3,000 AbbVie CF Scholarship for use during the 2020-2021 academic year based on their academic excellence, creativity, and community involvement/extracurricular activities. These scholars now have the chance to earn an additional $22,000 in scholarship funding for use toward their dreams of higher education if selected as the 2020 Thriving Undergraduate or Graduate Student. Both winners will be determined based on a combination of their academic achievements, community involvement/extracurricular activities, essay, and creative presentation scores, as well as the number of public votes received.

The public is encouraged to show their support for the forty scholars by tweeting the link below. AbbVie will announce the 2020 Thriving Undergraduate and Graduate Students in October.

Click to Tweet : Student scholars living with #cysticfibrosis need your help! Cast a vote to help determine the 2 scholars who will receive $25K in scholarship funds as the 2020 AbbVie CF Scholarship Thriving Undergraduate and Graduate Students https://bit.ly/30fP7QQ

"These students living with CF are committed to succeeding both in and out of the classroom and are determined to ultimately overcome challenges," said John Duffey, vice president, U.S. Specialty, AbbVie. "AbbVie continues to demonstrate our commitment to students with CF pursuing higher education through the AbbVie CF Scholarship, as it has for the past 28 years."

About Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is an inherited chronic disease that affects the lungs and digestive system of those living with this condition.1 In patients with CF, a thick, sticky mucus is produced in certain organs throughout the body, most commonly the lungs and digestive system. The mucus build-up in the lungs can cause difficulty breathing and may lead to life-threatening lung infections. In the digestive system, the thick mucus may prevent proper food digestion, potentially leading to malabsorption and malnutrition.

About the AbbVie CF Scholarship

The AbbVie CF Scholarship was established 28 years ago in recognition of the financial burdens many families touched by CF face and to acknowledge the achievements of students with CF. Since its inception, the scholarship program has awarded over $3.3 million in scholarships to over 1,000 students. The AbbVie CF Scholarship is part of AbbVie's ongoing commitment to the CF community, which is comprised of more than 30,000 people in the United States. As of 2016, more than half of the CF population are 18 years or older.1

It is not necessary for scholarship applicants to have taken, currently take, or intend to take in the future, any medicine or product marketed by AbbVie, and this is not a consideration in the selection criteria. More information about the AbbVie CF Scholarship criteria and application can be found at www.AbbVieCFScholarship.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

References

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. About Cystic Fibrosis. Diagnosis and Genetics. Available at: https://www.cff.org/What-is-CF/About-Cystic-Fibrosis/. Accessed July 2020 .

SOURCE AbbVie

Related Links

abbvie.com

