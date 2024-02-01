Voting Kicks Off in UScellular, Boys & Girls Club of America Annual Black History Month Art Contest

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voting is now open in UScellular's annual Black History Month Art Contest with Boys & Girls Club of America. Community members can vote for their favorite piece of original art online:

Members of the Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley in Knoxville, Tennessee take part in UScellular's 2024 Black History Month Art Contest.
Illinois

Peoria

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Peoria

Rockford

Boys & Girls Club of Rockford

Iowa

Cedar Rapids

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Corridor

Des Moines

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa

Quad Cities

Boys & Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley

Maine

Portland

Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine

Missouri

Columbia

Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia

Jefferson City

Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson City

Joplin

Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri

Springfield

Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield

Nebraska

Omaha

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands

New Hampshire

Manchester

Boys & Girls Club of Manchester

North Carolina

Goldsboro

Boys & Girls Club of Wayne County

Greenville

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain-Greenville

Hendersonville

Boys & Girls Club of Henderson County

Jacksonville

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina Onslow Campuses

Morehead City

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain-Morehead City

New Bern

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain-New Bern

Rocky Mount

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tar River Region

Washington

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Washington

Wilmington

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina Brigade Campus

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City

Boys & Girls Club of Oklahoma County

Tulsa

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Tulsa

Tennessee

Knoxville

Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley

Madisonville

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Ocoee Region

Virginia

Lynchburg

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lynchburg

Martinsville

Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge

Roanoke

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia

West Virginia

Martinsburg

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Eastern Panhandle

Wisconsin

Green Bay

Boys & Girls Club of the Bay and Lakes Region

Milwaukee

Boys & Girls Club of Milwaukee

The top three vote-getters will be announced in late February and prizes include gift cards in the following amounts:

  • $250 for 1st Place
  • $150 for 2nd Place
  • $100 for 3rd Place

New to the 2024 contest, the top three first-place submissions with the most votes will also be named national winners1 and will receive an additional $250, bringing their total winnings to $500, while their home Club will also receive a $1,500 donation.

Boys & Girls Club members were encouraged to create original pieces of artwork representing influential Black STEM icons. These included historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators who have made vital contributions to the world of science, technology, engineering and math.

"The addition of three national winners to the Black History Month Art Contest is a thrilling development that UScellular and the Boys & Girls Club of America are excited to introduce this year," said Kevin Lowell, executive vice president, chief people officer and head of communications at UScellular. "We're honored to provide a platform for our young artists to showcase their talent and contribute to the recognition and appreciation of Black history, culture and the achievements of Black people in STEM."

"We're honored to partner with UScellular for this annual contest in celebration of Black History Month," said H Walker, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Not only is it important for young people to have the agency and opportunities to discover and nurture their self-expression and creativity, moreover it is programs like this that drive our mission in the direction of youth so they can realize their dreams as they commemorate Black STEM icons."

Up to ten finalists from each Boys & Girls Club were chosen by Club representatives and local UScellular leaders based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. Voting will remain open until February 15, and anyone 18 or older can vote for their favorite. The finalists' artwork is also digitally displayed at select stores.

No Purchase Necessary. Entrants who are minors must have parental consent to participate in the Contest. Official Contest Rules, including full entry details and Finalist and Winner selection criteria/voting are available by email request to [email protected]

1 One "national winner" per Club; see contest rules for details.

About UScellular
UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project, the company has pledged to provide hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet. Additionally, UScellular has price protected all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2024. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com.

For more information, contact:
Anthony Garcia,
Media and Public Relations Manager
773-387-5217
[email protected] 

SOURCE UScellular

News Releases in Similar Topics

