Two artists are hoping to have their custom helmet designs win the sweepstakes participants' popular vote

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The public gets to decide which Klutch Welding Helmet design will be sold as a limited-edition item at Northern Tool + Equipment stores across the country next August. Voting for the second annual Klutch Welding Helmet Design Sweepstakes runs February 1 - February 10. You can cast your vote here .

The two artists, chosen as winners of the Perewitz Custom Paint Show in Sturgis during the annual bike rally, have been working on their designs for months.

Voting Now Open for Northern Tool + Equipment’s Second Annual Klutch Welding Helmet Sweepstakes

The Raleigh, NC, artist Ashley Alexander created the "Scratch" design for her helmet. She started her own full-time motorcycle painting business, Shiny Side Paint, LLC, after leaving her job in restaurant management in 2020.

Garret Livingston, the Jackson, MO, native, designed the "Devil Wears Klutch" helmet. He founded his own company, Garret Customs, where he paints and builds custom bikes and cars full-time. His company has built more than 80 drag cars over the years.

The winning design will be announced on February 13. This is the second in a series of five helmets people can collect. Five participants who vote in the sweepstakes will be selected to receive one of the limited-edition helmets for free. Votes are limited to one per person for eligible participants in the United States. No purchase necessary. Voting ends 2/10/24.

