Voting Now Open for Northern Tool + Equipment's Second Annual Klutch Welding Helmet Sweepstakes

Northern Tool + Equipment

01 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Two artists are hoping to have their custom helmet designs win the sweepstakes participants' popular vote

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The public gets to decide which Klutch Welding Helmet design will be sold as a limited-edition item at Northern Tool + Equipment stores across the country next August. Voting for the second annual Klutch Welding Helmet Design Sweepstakes runs February 1 - February 10. You can cast your vote here.

The two artists, chosen as winners of the Perewitz Custom Paint Show in Sturgis during the annual bike rally, have been working on their designs for months.

Voting Now Open for Northern Tool + Equipment’s Second Annual Klutch Welding Helmet Sweepstakes

The Raleigh, NC, artist Ashley Alexander created the "Scratch" design for her helmet. She started her own full-time motorcycle painting business, Shiny Side Paint, LLC, after leaving her job in restaurant management in 2020. 

Garret Livingston, the Jackson, MO, native, designed the "Devil Wears Klutch" helmet. He founded his own company, Garret Customs, where he paints and builds custom bikes and cars full-time. His company has built more than 80 drag cars over the years.

The winning design will be announced on February 13. This is the second in a series of five helmets people can collect. Five participants who vote in the sweepstakes will be selected to receive one of the limited-edition helmets for free. Votes are limited to one per person for eligible participants in the United States. No purchase necessary. Voting ends 2/10/24.

For more information, please contact Holly Steffl at [email protected] or 612.351.8312.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:
Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at 140 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook (@northerntool), Instagram (@northern_tool), TikTok (@northerntool), X (Twitter) (@northerntool), YouTube and Pinterest.

Media Contact: Holly Steffl
Phone Number: 612.351.8312
Email: [email protected]
Website: northerntool.com

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment

