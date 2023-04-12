Vouch and StartupOS Partner to Bring Insurance to Early-Stage Startups

StartupOS users can now get Vouch insurance quotes and education directly through the StartupOS platform

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vouch, the insurance of tech, today announced its first embedded insurance API partnership with StartupOS, the platform that helps founders grow their startups with essential tools, expert guidance, and a community of mentors, investors, and partners. StartupOS users can now get quotes for General Liability and Business Property insurance coverages from Vouch directly from the StartupOS platform. Additionally, the platform will host free risk management training modules from Vouch that are designed specifically for early-stage founders. The partnership underscores both companies' commitment to serving early-stage founders and to helping them protect their companies from the beginning.

"Two-thirds of founders get business insurance at company formation, but zero percent of first-time founders do. When it comes to insurance, there's both an awareness and a trust gap that leaves many early-stage startups under-covered and vulnerable," said Travis Hedge, Co-founder and CRO, Vouch. "With embedded insurance from Vouch, companies on the StartupOS platform can work directly within the platform they already use to get educated on the coverages that are essential to their business, get quotes, and work with Vouch to seamlessly complete the process of purchasing insurance."

Vouch's API allows partners like StartupOS to take advantage of Vouch's core underwriting functionality through an integration that is easy to implement and maintain. The API allows partners to offer materially better experiences to their users so that buying insurance feels like a native part of their platform.

"We're thrilled to partner with Vouch to provide business insurance training and insurance products directly through our platform," said Jeff Wagner, Chief Platform Officer at StartupOS. "Through our collaboration and API integration, we are ensuring that our startups have access to the best insurance products tailored to their needs. This partnership is a significant step forward in our commitment to providing startup founders with the most innovative and comprehensive solutions to support their growth. We are excited about the value this will bring to our founders and look forward to a successful partnership with Vouch."

About Vouch

Vouch is a US-based provider of business insurance to thousands of high-growth companies that has raised $160 million from top-tier Silicon Valley institutions and investors including Ribbit Capital, Redpoint Ventures, Y Combinator, and Index Ventures. Since its inception in 2018, the company has empowered clients to get risk management right through niche expertise, a proprietary approach to pricing and underwriting, fast, digital-first procurement and coverages that scale as the company grows.

As 'The Insurance of Tech', Vouch believes it's their responsibility to deliver effective and affordable insurance solutions to innovators in emerging categories. These entrepreneurs are making huge bets on the future, and it's Vouch's job to insure away the risks that are incidental to their vision. Today that means launching protection for Web3. Tomorrow, it could be Climate, or Space. Wherever the next generation of founders goes, Vouch will be there to protect them.

More information on Vouch can be found at https://www.vouch.us

Vouch Insurance Services, LLC (NPN # 19039391) and Vouch Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (NPN # 19926463) are licensed in the states in which they conduct business. Detailed license information is available at https://www.vouch.us/licenses .

About StartupOS

StartupOS is a platform that elevates startups with essential tools, expert guidance, and a supportive community of mentors, investors, and partners to help founders grow their startup. The platform aims to increase the overall number, confidence, and probability of long-term success for all founders, regardless of their background.

StartupOS offers a series of learn-by-doing activities to equip founders with all the resources and knowledge they need to build their startup from the ground up, making it the perfect platform for validating ideas, building an MVP, achieving product market fit, and pitching to investors. Paired with a vast community of mentors and investors, StartupOS provides access to invaluable startup knowledge and resources that are essential to every founder's journey. The platform also offers access to an extensive Partner Ecosystem loaded with top-tier solutions and services to streamline and simplify a founder's back-office operational needs.

For more information, visit www.startupos.com.

