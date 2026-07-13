Vouch Expands Its Leadership Team to Bring Sophisticated Guidance to Ambitious Companies

Steve Kenning joins as Chief Operating Officer, Jim Loughlin as Head of Client Management, and Tyson Stevenson steps into the Chief Revenue Officer role

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vouch Insurance, the AI-enabled insurance broker built for ambitious companies in technology, healthcare and life sciences, professional services, and financial services, today announced three appointments to its leadership team. Steve Kenning joins as Chief Operating Officer and Jim Loughlin joins as Head of Client Management, while Tyson Stevenson has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer.

The additions come as Vouch invests in the operating strength and client experience needed to serve the next generation of category-defining companies. Vouch already serves more than 6,000 clients across the country, is licensed in all 50 states, and is the preferred insurance partner of Carta, Vanta, and Brex. The appointments, alongside Stevenson's promotion, deepen an already experienced leadership bench and extend the human, specialized advice that Vouch clients rely on as they scale.

Kenning brings more than 15 years of experience building and scaling high-growth technology companies to his new role as COO at Vouch. He joins from Airbnb, where he served as Director of Strategy and Operations, and previously spent five years at DoorDash, joining as one of its first 200 employees and building its global customer operations organization from Series C through IPO as Vice President and Global Head of Customer Experience. He began his career at Bain and Company and holds an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

As Head of Client Management, Loughlin leads the team responsible for the service, renewal, and long-term success of Vouch's growth-stage clients. He brings nearly three decades of experience in commercial insurance brokerage, with deep specialization in the cyber, financial lines, and management liability coverages that matter most to venture-backed and private-equity-backed companies. Most recently, he spent more than nine years at Coverwallet and then Aon, where he founded and led the firm's Cyber and Financial Lines practice for the small and middle-enterprise segment, scaling it from a single broker to a team of more than 20. Based in Vouch's New York office, he will focus on the responsive, expert support that defines the Vouch experience.

Stevenson, who joined Vouch as Head of Sales with over 25 years of experience at leading brokerages, has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer. In the expanded role, he owns the full client service organization including Placements, Client Management, and Sales, leading a team of seasoned insurance veterans that includes Head of Placements Jessica Carl, who brings nearly a decade of commercial insurance experience, including brokerage leadership at HUB International. The move brings Vouch's sales and service motions for its largest clients under a single leader, connecting how the company earns client relationships with how it keeps and grows them.

"Steve, Jim, Tyson, and Jess each bring the deep industry expertise our clients deserve," said Travis Hedge, Chief Executive Officer of Vouch. "Steve has spent his career turning ambitious goals into operating reality at some of the most demanding technology companies in the world, and Jim brings nearly 30 years of specialized brokerage expertise, along with a rigorous, client-first approach to the service that keeps growing companies protected as they scale. Elevating Tyson to Chief Revenue Officer unites our sales and client teams under a proven leader who understands that winning a client and serving that client well are the same job. Together, they position us to give growing companies the scalable guidance they deserve. "

About Vouch

Vouch is the AI-enabled insurance broker for ambitious companies that deserve sophisticated guidance, from start to scale. Through human expertise and modern technology, Vouch makes insurance easy and scalable. Its advisors understand each client's industry, guide them through risk decisions, and design coverage that stands up to scrutiny, without painful transitions or costly gaps. Trusted by more than 6,000 companies across technology, health and life sciences, professional services, and financial services, Vouch is headquartered in San Francisco and licensed in all 50 states. Learn more at www.vouch.us.

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SOURCE Vouch Insurance