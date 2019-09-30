Vowing Til Death Do We Part at Edge of Hell

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While most wouldn't dream of a frightful wedding, a Kansas City couple said it was the right thing. Karla Corum and Brian Gibson have a shared interest in spooky, thus it's befitting they were married as darkness fell on a stormy night at the Edge of Hell Haunted House, Saturday, September 28.

The couple decided to take their vows at 666' above sea level, within the nation's oldest commercial haunted house, located in Kansas City's West Bottoms. Edge of Hell has a reputation for bringing couples closer through an adrenaline rush, screams and laughter.

This granddaddy of haunts celebrates its 45th season, outlasting all other haunts nationwide to hold the title of the oldest haunt in the United States. Edge of Hell's longtime success is a good omen for their matrimony. Gibson said it felt right because it was his mom's birthday and despite her passing four years ago, he felt her spirit was with them at their haunt venue wedding.

The couple had been dating for three years, and talked about marrying. When this wedding venue came up, Corum jumped at the chance. They took their vows and committed to their union til death do they part. The wedding party and guests concluded their reception by going down the haunted house's 5-stories from heaven to hell before it opened to the public.

"It is quite a thrill to put on a wedding at the haunted house," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, also known as Queen of Haunts at Kansas City's Edge of Hell. "There is an energy and spirit that supports these fun-loving unions. We wish them success."

About Full Moon Productions:

Full Moon Productions owns and operates the world-class haunted attractions since its first in 1975. The Edge of Hell, Beast, and Macabre Cinema Haunted Houses all deliver frightful fun from their large buildings located in the Historic West Bottoms Entertainment District off the 12th Street Bridge near downtown Kansas City. The Queen of Haunts and 'scare cast' generate fear with the help of sophisticated sets, technology, and the world-record breaking snake, Medusa. The company makes helping children and animal charities a priority, including their participation in the anti-bullying charity "Don't Be a Monster". Each weekend the area hosts the Festival of the Full Moon outside the haunted houses that includes free hayrides, roaming beasts and monsters, food trucks and more. Click here for photos.

SOURCE Full Moon Productions