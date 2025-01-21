VOX Solutions becomes the exclusive international A2P SMS and VOICE gateway for traffic into Onatel Burkina Faso's network

HONG KONG, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VOX Solutions, a pioneer in end-to-end A2P voice and messaging monetisation solutions, announced a groundbreaking partnership with Onatel, a leading mobile operator in Burkina Faso. This collaboration establishes an exclusive direct connectivity partnership to monetize Onatel Burkina Faso's A2P Business and ensure the secure and reliable delivery of A2P messages to Onatel's clients. The shared goal is to eliminate grey routes and protect mobile interactions from the growing threats of unsolicited traffic.

The globally acclaimed VOX-360 platform offers a unique and comprehensive solution including anti-fraud measures, flash call identification and A2P SMS monetization. To that end, VOX-360 facilitates the identification, prediction, and mitigation of fraud while providing revenue assurance.

Distinguishing itself as the only platform in the industry capable of accurately detecting Flash Calls within its comprehensive suite of anti-fraud solutions for A2P Voice and SMS, VOX-360 will ensure that Onatel Burkina Faso is protected from both messaging and voice grey routes. As a result, customer experience will be enhanced, and network monetisation will be optimized.

Ehsan Ahmadi, Founder and CEO of VOX Solutions, expresses his dedication to tackling these obstacles: "Our primary objective is to support mobile providers like Onatel Burkina Faso in ensuring steady revenue growth and innovation. We are eager to tackle key obstacles such as unsolicited traffic and grey routes. We are privileged to undertake this mission and remain steadfast in helping our partners achieve their business goals. This endeavor marks a significant milestone toward improved communication experiences and ongoing success."

Reinforcing their dedication to transformation and innovation in mobile communications, this partnership strengthens VOX Solutions' commitment to offering telecom operators and enterprises high-quality strategies, cutting-edge technology, crucial data, learning resources, and experienced staff. This significant move further solidifies their relentless fight against fraudulent traffic.

About VOX Solutions:

Vox Solutions simplifies, improves, and optimises Voice and SMS channels using the latest innovations in technology. The company enables mobile operators to monetize their A2P services in a sustainable way, leveraging proprietary technology.

Vox Solutions utilises its multi-award-winning anti-fraud technology, VOX-360, to offer a reliable, accurate and real-time view of operators' voice and SMS services. By partnering with operators, Vox Solutions provides secure & reliable 2FA services to enterprises, globally.

For MNOs, Vox Solutions is focused on monetisation of SMS and Voice services, being the first company in the market to offer a Flash Calling (Voice A2P) end-to-end solution.

For the enterprise segment, Vox Solutions focus on A2P messaging, A2P & P2P Voice, while also providing solutions focused on Cloud Communications.

Its unique VOX-360 solution also won numerous global awards for the anti-fraud, flash call authentication and AI/ML innovations.

www.voxsolutions.co

