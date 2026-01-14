Voxel CEO, Vernon O'Donnell, to Speak at EHS Management Institute Event on Securing Buy-In from AI-Driven Safety

Session will address rapid implementation, domain expertise requirements and enterprise scalability for AI safety platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Voxel, the computer vision AI company revolutionizing workplace safety and risk, today announced its CEO, Vernon O'Donnell, will speak at the invite-only EHS Management Institute Event, "Embedding Safety, Elevating Strategy: Empowering Leaders for the Future of EHS&S." From January 25-27, 2026 in New Orleans, the conference will bring together more than 75 EHS and sustainability executives from across all industries to share best practices.

O'Donnell's session, "From Pilot to Practice: Securing Buy-In with AI-Driven Safety" will occur on Tuesday, January 27. In this session, he will share how safety teams can use AI as a strategic advantage and how choosing a solution that can deliver fast, meaningful value to an organization is paramount to scaled success. In addition, he will discuss the impact of a purpose-built AI safety solution and the importance of pairing it with domain expertise in order to truly create lasting impact from a safety culture perspective.

"The question isn't whether AI will transform workplace safety - it's whether organizations can quickly implement it broadly enough to make an impact," said Vernon O'Donnell, CEO of Voxel. "To systemically change operations to make them safer, you need to establish both standard practices across an enterprise and incredible depth of knowledge site-by-site. I'm looking forward to discussing this fascinating and industry-changing topic with the event attendees."

Through a dynamic mix of panels, keynotes and curated meetings, attendees will gain strategies to embed safety into enterprise culture, leverage technology for measurable impact, and elevate EHS as a driver of trust, resilience, and competitive advantage. Featured sessions will explore topics including operationalizing safety at scale, redefining metrics to prevent serious injuries and fatalities, and harnessing AI responsibly to transform compliance and risk management.

About Voxel

Voxel is revolutionizing workplace safety with its AI-powered site visibility platform, designed to help organizations identify and mitigate risks in industrial environments. Using existing cameras, Voxel transforms basic video footage into actionable insights, enabling organizations to proactively make workplaces safer and more effective.

Voxel partners with businesses across industries such as warehousing, manufacturing, distribution, and insurance. By equipping businesses with the tools to identify risks before they happen, Voxel powers safer, more effective work environments.

