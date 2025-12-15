Voxel Named 2025 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Award spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Voxel , the computer vision AI company revolutionizing workplace safety and risk, today announced it has been selected by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, as one of this year's Top Tech Startups. The award spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.

Voxel's AI-powered platform transforms existing security cameras into proactive safety and operational intelligence systems for warehouses, distribution centers, cold storage facilities and logistics operations. The technology addresses critical challenges facing modern supply chains: supervisors managing hundreds of thousands of square feet can't be everywhere at once, seasonal demand spikes require rapid onboarding of undertrained temporary workers, and just-in-time operations mean a single incident can trigger costly delays and contractual penalties. By providing 24/7 visibility into risks like vehicle-pedestrian conflicts, PPE violations, ergonomic hazards and operational inefficiencies, Voxel delivers measurable results across safety and efficiency - customers report up to 91% reduction in recordable injuries, 85% gains in safety team efficiency, and millions in direct cost savings, all while maintaining zero productivity loss.

"This recognition validates what our customers already know: that proactive safety and operational efficiency aren't competing priorities - they're inseparable," said Vernon O'Donnell, CEO of Voxel. "Supply chain leaders are under immense pressure to move faster, operate leaner, and keep people safe in increasingly complex environments. We built Voxel to prove you can do all three at the same time. This award reflects the trust that leading logistics providers, cold storage operators, and 3PLs have placed in us to transform how they protect their workforce and optimize their operations."

"Supply chain leaders are rapidly embracing proactive, AI-driven visibility, and this award highlights Voxel's role in that transformation," said Jack Braniff, VP of Growth at Voxel. "Our growth is driven by customers committed to safer, smarter workplaces."

"The logistics industry faces many challenges that affect efficiency, transparency and cost. Many of today's startups are addressing these challenges with innovative solutions that are transforming the supply chain. This award is designed to showcase those startups making a difference in the supply chain space," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Go to https://foodl.me/phrqiv5r to view the full list of Top Tech Startup winners.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate the Women in Supply Chain Forum . Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

About Voxel

Voxel is revolutionizing workplace safety with its AI-powered site visibility platform, designed to help organizations identify and mitigate risks in industrial environments. Using existing cameras, Voxel transforms basic video footage into actionable insights, enabling organizations to proactively make workplaces safer and more effective.

Voxel partners with businesses across industries such as warehousing, manufacturing, distribution, and insurance. By equipping businesses with the tools to identify risks before they happen, Voxel powers safer, more effective work environments.

