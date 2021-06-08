Voyager Digital Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

CSE: VYGR

OTCQB: VYGVF

Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), today announced the Company's participation in the following upcoming investor events during June 2021:

June 8th - Oppenheimer's Digital Assets Day Info

June 8th - 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI Info

June 9th - Piper Sandler Global Exchange and FinTech Conference Info

June 14th - Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference Info

June 17th - RBC Capital Markets FinTech Conference Info

June 24th - Compass Point Crypto Conference Info

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a publicly traded holding company whose subsidiaries operate a crypto-asset platform that provides retail and institutional investors with a seamless solution to trade crypto assets. The Voyager Platform provides its customers with competitive price execution through its smart order router and as well as a custody solution on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent, and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information.

