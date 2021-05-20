Voyager Digital Expands Management Team and Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

CSE: VYGR

OTCQB: VYGVF

Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

- Company Expands Management Team with Additions of Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Global Data Officer and Adds Two New Directors to Board -

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly-traded holding company, whose subsidiaries operate a licensed crypto-asset platform that provides investors with a seamless solution to invest in and trade crypto assets, announces key management additions.

Pam Kramer has joined its management team as full-time Chief Marketing Officer, having an illustrious career leading marketing for market-leading consumer technology and fintech organizations, including a role as Chief Marketing Officer at E-TRADE where she launched market-leading digital financial products in the US and globally and managed a $100+ million annual budget.

Further, Akbar Ladhani has joined the company as Chief Global Data Officer, with more than 20+ years of experience. Prior to joining Voyager, he held a variety of Data Analytics senior executive and leadership positions including at Uber, Trinet, Oracle, Responsys, JPMorgan Chase and Cisco.

Stephen Ehrlich, Co-Founder and CEO of Voyager, said, "Voyager's ability to attract world-class talent to both our board and management team positions us to rapidly scale our platform and take advantage of our first mover status to grow our user base and product offering." Mr. Ehrlich continued, "With our strong economic model and low customer acquisition costs, Voyager has the opportunity to outpace the competition as we build out the most consumer-friendly crypto platform globally."

The Company also is announcing changes to its Board of Directors. Voyager is pleased to advise that Jennifer Ackart and Glenn Stevens have been appointed to the Board of Directors. Concurrently, Jarrett Lillien, Jeff Lightfoot and Guy Elliot have each resigned as Directors to make way for the newly appointed members. All changes are effective immediately and reduce the Board to five members.

Jennifer Ackart joins the Board after her role as CFO at Raymond James and Associates, Inc. She joined Raymond James Financial, Inc (NYSE: RJF) in 1994 where she served as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. Prior to joining Raymond James, Ms. Ackart worked as the Controller of HSW Engineering, Inc., and prior to that in the audit and advisory practice at Price Waterhouse for over seven years. Her areas of expertise include corporate taxation, all aspects of SEC/public company and financial reporting, M&A, finance transformation and employee benefit programs. Ms. Ackart is a Certified Public Accountant.

Glenn Stevens is currently CEO of the Gain Retail Division at StoneX Group, Inc. He is a financial industry veteran with more than 30 years of trading and foreign exchange (FX) experience. Prior to StoneX, Mr. Stevens was CEO of GAIN Capital, a NYSE listed Company, which was purchased in August 2020 by StoneX. Mr. Stevens was managing director and head of FX North American sales and trading at NatWest Bank before joining GAIN Capital. He served as a member of NatWest's North American Management Committee.

Philip Eytan, Chairman of Voyager, said, "On behalf of the Board, I thank Jeff, Jarrett and Guy for their contributions to Voyager and welcome Jennifer and Glenn to the Board as independent, non-executive Directors." Mr. Eytan continued, "The growth of our Company over the past six months has positioned Voyager at the forefront of the global acceptance of digital currencies. As we embark on the next phase of growth at Voyager, our leadership team is well positioned to lead both internationally and through product expansion as we rapidly capture market share."

