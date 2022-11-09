Voyager Space Names Retired NASA Astronaut, Tim Kopra as Chief Executive Officer of Nanoracks

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, and its operating company Nanoracks , today announced the appointment of Tim Kopra as Chief Executive Officer of Nanoracks. Kopra, a retired NASA astronaut and former president of OneWeb Technologies, will oversee Nanoracks' continued growth as a global leader in providing commercial space services, including the development of Starlab, the companies' proposed commercial space station.

"Nanoracks is paving the way for what's possible in space," said Matthew Kuta, President and COO, Voyager. "Tim is a one-of-a-kind leader with a level of experience that is unmatched in this industry. As an astronaut who served on the International Space Station, he understands the unique needs, challenges, and opportunities for commercial space services and will provide invaluable insight as we continue down our development path on Starlab. We couldn't be more excited to have Tim on the Voyager team and look forward to seeing him take Nanoracks to new heights."

A seasoned executive and leader, Kopra served as the President of OneWeb Technologies and as Vice President, Robotics and Space Operations for MDA. Prior to his work in the private sector, Kopra spent 18 years as an astronaut for NASA, including his role as a flight engineer on Expedition 46 and commander of Expedition 47. Kopra is a retired U.S. Army Colonel and served in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He earned his BS from the United States Military Academy, a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College, an MS in Aerospace Engineering from Georgia Tech, and MBAs from Columbia Business School and London Business School.

"This is a very critical and exciting time to join Nanoracks. I am looking forward to applying my skill set and experience as a former astronaut as well as a space industry executive to further our technologies and capabilities powering the space revolution, forging the next generation of space infrastructure and technology," added Kopra.

Kopra's appointment comes among other exciting announcements for Voyager and Nanoracks. The companies announced a historic partnership with Hilton to design crew lodging and hospitality suites aboard Starlab in September. Voyager and Nanoracks also announced The Ohio State University will host the George Washington Carver Science Park's terrestrial lab and signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with five Latin American space agencies.

About Nanoracks

Nanoracks, powered by Voyager Space, is a global leader for providing commercial space services. Nanoracks owns and operates private hardware on the International Space Station and has launched over 1,300 research experiments, deployed over 300 small satellites, and installed the Bishop Airlock. Today, Nanoracks leverages over a decade of experience to develop new commercial space systems in direct response to customer needs. These space systems include converting commercial launch vehicle upper stages into functional secondary platforms, building new habitable space stations, supplying payload and crew airlock systems and services infrastructure, and more.

Follow @Nanoracks on Twitter to learn more or visit https://nanoracks.com.

About Voyager Space

Voyager Space is a space technology company dedicated to building a better future for humanity in space and on Earth. With nearly 20 years of spaceflight heritage and over 1500 successful missions as of Fall 2022, Voyager delivers space station infrastructure and services and technology solutions to commercial users, civil and national security government agencies, academic and research institutions, and more, with the goal to accelerate a sustainable space economy.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Space, Inc.'s (the "Company's") mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SOURCE Voyager Space