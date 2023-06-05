VPN Proxy Master is Rolling out Latest Wi-Fi Protection to Keep Users' Internet Data Safer

SINGAPORE, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemon Clove Pte. Limited (Singapore) is proud to announce the release of Wi-Fi Protection for VPN Proxy Master. This latest enhancement reinforces VPN Proxy Master's commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and ensuring the safety and security of its users' internet data.

It is estimated that more than 40% of users had their information compromised while using public Wi-Fi, typically in restaurants and cafe, librabries and hotels. There are few secure networks on public Wi-Fi, which might harbor viruses and presents a great chance for hackers to illegally access users' personal information, including their financial data. In this case, users may need Wi-Fi protection.

Wi-Fi Protection, available on VPN Proxy Master for iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac, offers a comprehensive solution to safeguard users' online activities on public Wi-Fi networks such as hotels, airports, and cafes. By encrypting users' internet usage, including their IP address, browsing history, and online activities, Wi-Fi Protection prevents hackers from intercepting or tampering with users' private data. It also offers ultra-fast connection speeds, allowing users to access worldwide websites and content seamlessly, whether they are in a public space or at home.

Internet security is of paramount importance in today's digital landscape, especially when using public Wi-Fi networks. With the upgraded Wi-Fi Protection, users can browse the internet with peace of mind, knowing their personal information is shielded from potential threats.

As Father's Day approaches, VPN Proxy Master encourages users to protect their loved ones' internet privacy and security by gifting them the ultimate VPN experience. To celebrate this occasion, VPN Proxy Master is offering an additional 3 months for free, available at https://vpnproxymaster.com/.

To benefit from Wi-Fi Protection, users can download and install VPN Proxy Master from the official website: https://vpnproxymaster.com/download/.

About VPN Proxy Master

VPN Proxy Master, headquartered in Singapore, has been providing secure and fast VPN services since its launch in 2018. With over 150,000,000 trusted users worldwide, VPN Proxy Master offers 6000+ secure servers across 50+ locations. The industry-leading AES-256 encryption method ensures high level of data protection, shielding users' internet activity from hackers and malware. VPN Proxy Master aims to empower customers with remote access to network resources worldwide while ensuring online data security.

For more information about VPN Proxy Master, please visit https://vpnproxymaster.com/

