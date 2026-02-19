VPN.com CEO Humbly Requests Apple Recognize "Yeshua" Spelling in Apple Dictionary

ATLANTA and CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VPN.com CEO and longtime premium domain broker , Michael Gargiulo , urges Apple to recognize long-standing names in its dictionary software that appears to not recognize the most sacred names in Christianity: Yeshua, Yahuah, and Yahshua. Despite multiple system updates over the years of iOS and macOS, both names appear to still be marked as misspellings and are not auto-capitalized, unlike other proper names such as "Michael" or "David."

"As a Christian and long-time Apple customer, I would like the names of our Savior to be recognized as something other than typos," said Gargiulo. "Apple's dictionary auto-capitalizes secular names instantly, yet the dictionary treats the name of our Creator differently in many cases including attempts to auto-update to different names entirely. There are over 2 billion Christians in the world, and I don't think they are asking for a lot here," Gargiulo said.

Yeshua, the Hebrew name for Jesus , along with Yahshua, are used by many Christians, Messianic and Hebrew-rooted Christian communities in English. The terms literally mean "Yahweh saves" and are the shortened version of "Yehoshua" or "Joshua" in English.

"Christianity is the largest faith group worldwide and definitely one of Apple's most loyal customer bases," Gargiulo said.

Apple has a longstanding reputation for promoting privacy and inclusion across cultural, ethnic, and social boundaries. VPN.com believes it is time to extend that same recognition to its Abrahamic faith-based customers. Gargiulo emphasizes this is not a call for religious change but a simple request for dictionary accuracy and fair recognition.

Just as Apple quickly updates its software to reflect cultural shifts and user behavior, adding 'Yeshua' and 'Yahshua' with correct capitalization is a simple yet meaningful improvement," said Gargiulo.

Gargiulo cited Isaiah 12:2-3 as a spiritual foundation for the request:

"Behold, God is my salvation, I will trust and not be afraid; For the Lord God is my strength and song, and He has become my salvation. Therefore, you will joyously draw water from the springs of salvation."

The request to Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives at a moment when faith, technology, and personal identity keep intersecting in digital spaces. As Apple users depend on iPhones and Macs for everything from worship to work, having tools that accurately recognize their faith is more crucial than ever.

Gargiulo did find encouragement in that Apple Dictionary appears to recognize "YHWH" as a proper spelling. This Tetragrammaton or "YHWH" is an additional but common name for God in the Hebrew bible.

About VPN.com

VPN is known for guiding clients through censorship, cybersecurity, and brand security challenges. The company places a strong emphasis on free speech, faith, protecting legacy, and digital identity. Michael Gargiulo has regularly published thought leadership on digital estate planning, including recent articles such as: " What Happens To My Domains If I Become Disabled? " and Brand Control Help With A Recent Thought Leadership piece: " Five Things To Know Before Hiring A Domain Name Broker ."

Additionally, VPN.com has a history of assisting brands, entrepreneurs, and investors buy, sell, and safeguard some of the most valuable domain names on the internet. The company is globally recognized for its confidentiality, negotiation expertise, and dedication to protecting digital assets. To learn more, visit vpn.com or www.vpn.com/domain-broker for knowledge from one of the only brands using a $1 million domain name to protect citizens and enterprise organizations.

