VPN.com CEO Michael Gargiulo Publishes New Forbes Article: Securing Your Domain Portfolio in the Event of Disability

ATLANTA, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Gargiulo, CEO of VPN.com and a recognized authority in the domain name industry, has been featured once again in Forbes Technology Council. In his latest article, What Happens to My Domains If I Become Disabled?, Gargiulo provides essential advice for business owners and domain investors on how to safeguard digital assets in the event of disability, either temporary or permanent.

As digital portfolios continue to grow, Gargiulo addresses the critical need for proper planning when managing valuable domains. The article outlines practical steps that domain owners can take to ensure their assets are protected and effectively managed if they are no longer able to do so themselves due to mental or physical incapacity.

Practical Steps for Domain Security

In the article, Gargiulo shares insights based on his years of experience as a domain broker, offering actionable guidance on the following key strategies:

Assigning a trusted agent or executor: He emphasizes the importance of pre-appointing a domain manager who understands the significance of these digital assets, ensuring the continuity of business or brand operations. Legal protections: Gargiulo explains how implementing powers of attorney and including domains in estate planning can mitigate the risk of these high-value assets being neglected or lost during incapacitation. Multi-factor authentication and password management: The article highlights security protocols to prevent unauthorized access and ensure that only the appointed managers can handle the domain portfolio.

Gargiulo also notes that domains, often seen as just online real estate, can represent substantial value in terms of brand identity and revenue generation. This makes proper planning for incapacitation not only a personal matter but also a significant business concern. Without the right processes in place, domain owners risk losing control over these valuable digital properties or even having them expire, which could lead to financial loss.

Why This Matters for Domain Investors and Entrepreneurs

As Gargiulo explains, whether you own a portfolio of ultra-premium domains or just a handful of brand names crucial to your business, proper foresight can be the difference between business continuity and potential chaos. Failure to plan can leave families or colleagues scrambling to manage complex, high-value assets without a clear understanding of how to maintain or transfer them.

"Disability is not something we often prepare for, but when it comes to digital assets like domains, having a plan is essential. If something happens to you and your domains aren't secured, you could lose a vital piece of your business," Gargiulo explains in the Forbes article. He suggests that domain owners should treat their online assets with the same level of care and legal protection as any other valuable part of their estate.

About Michael Gargiulo

Michael Gargiulo is the CEO and founder of VPN.com, a company renowned for its work in premium domain name brokerage and cyber privacy solutions. With extensive experience helping entrepreneurs and Fortune 1000 companies manage and protect their domain portfolios, Gargiulo has built a reputation as a leading voice in the domain industry. He has been featured in numerous publications, including Forbes, where he frequently shares his insights on digital asset management and cybersecurity.

To learn more about Michael Gargiulo's work, visit his Forbes author page.

About VPN.com

VPN.com is a premier domain brokerage firm that helps businesses and individuals acquire premium domain names. The company also offers research and expertise on VPN and internet security services. With a mission to protect digital assets and privacy, VPN.com has become a trusted resource for those looking to secure high-value domains and enhance their online security.

Plan for the Future of Your Domains Now

