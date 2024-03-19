VPN.com CEO Renews Commitment to Freedom, Digital Liberties, and Brand Protection into 2025

ATLANTA, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO of VPN.com, Michael Gargiulo, the founder and CEO of VPN.com , has reaffirmed his commitment to promoting freedom, digital access, and brand protection for businesses and families online. His focus for 2025 and beyond is to continue providing secure, private Internet experiences to a billion users worldwide.

As the Founder, CEO, and the brain behind the VPN.com team, Michael's vision is clear:

"To provide expertise for a secure and private internet experience to one billion people," he affirms.

Michael's entrepreneurial journey started at the University of Georgia, where he built several successful websites, each amassing four million monthly visitors, the largest of these now boasts a staggering 700 million visitors per year.

The Birth of VPN.com

After purchasing the domain name VPN.com for nearly $1 million in 2017, Michael assembled a team of industry experts to make the process of researching, comparing and acquiring internet security tools as effortless as possible.

The VPN.com brand quickly became a leading authority in the VPN sector, earning recognition from Forbes, The Atlantan, Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, Quora, and the Atlanta Small Business Network.

The journey to acquire VPN.com started during Michael's college years and ended four years later when he finally found the perfect domain name for his vision.

An Unprecedented Commitment to Privacy

VPN.com offers comprehensive reviews , comparisons , and statistics on thousands of providers. To achieve this, Michael and his team spent more than three years creating the most exhaustive VPN comparison tool on the internet , compiling research made up of over 188,000 data points.

Beyond VPNs: Premium Domain Names

Michael's expertise doesn't end with VPNs. He also assists brands and businesses in securing valuable, premium domain names . Having personally completed the VPN.com acquisition, he understands the intricacies and value of owning an industry-defining domain name.

One of Michael's favorite transactions was CoolMathGames.com, which he contracted for $1.8 million.

A Commitment to the Community

When he isn't working, Michael volunteers as an alumni with the Future Business Leaders of America, writes on his interests for his Forbes column, and enjoys playing hockey with his family.

Since 2010 Michael has coached over 100 FBLA students, 30 of whom have gone on to win national awards. Gargiulo is also an Eagle Scout where he expanded his values of freedom, service and faith.

Recognitions and Honors

Michael's work has not gone unnoticed. His accolades include:

"30 UNDER 30 – CONSUMER TECH 2021"

" ATLANTA'S TOP TECH ENTREPRENEUR OF 2020"

TOP TECH ENTREPRENEUR OF 2020" "MOST VIEWED WRITER FOR VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORKS IN 2017"

" GEORGIA BUSINESSPERSON OF THE YEAR 2017"

Speaking Engagements

Michael is a regular speaker at events, often sharing his knowledge about acquiring promising websites and building them to millions of monthly users. He has spoken at events around the US and in several countries globally.

As a dedicated mentor and tech enthusiast, Michael loves speaking on his areas of expertise and is often willing to participate in podcasts, radio shows, and virtual interviews free of charge.

"Every human being deserves the right to digital privacy," Gargiulo says. "It's my mission to help make it a readily available option."

About VPN.com

VPN.com helps countless entrepreneurs and brands acquire and broker the best domain names. With an exclusive understanding of exact-match domains and an end-user of a premium domain, VPN.com prides itself on the $1 million domain name it operates with, showing other visionaries what's possible.

Whether you need to buy or sell, VPN.com be your premium domain broker today at: vpn.com/domains

In addition to domains, VPN.com uses its own multi-million dollar premium three-letter domain to become the worldwide leader in cyber and internet research. The company has collected 188,000 data points across 900 providers, giving people the only way to quickly review and compare hundreds of VPN and Internet Security providers at once.

