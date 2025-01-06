ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Gargiulo, CEO of VPN.com , was recently quoted in CEO Official Magazine's article, " Fostering Belonging in Remote Teams ." As businesses continue to embrace remote work, Gargiulo shared insights on how leaders can create a culture of trust and inclusion within dispersed teams. Drawing from his experience leading VPN.com, a fully remote, globally distributed company, Gargiulo emphasized the importance of strong communication and leadership to foster a sense of belonging.

"Remote teams can often feel disconnected without the right leadership and strategies in place," said Gargiulo. "It's vital that leaders cultivate trust, transparency, and connection, so every employee feels valued, no matter where they're working from." Gargiulo's experience leading VPN.com has given him a unique perspective on managing remote teams while maintaining a positive, inclusive culture.

The Importance of Trust in Remote Teams

Gargiulo highlights trust as the cornerstone of any successful remote team. "Leaders need to offer flexibility and create an environment where employees can communicate openly," he explains in the article. "When employees feel trusted, they're more engaged, and the team as a whole performs better." Gargiulo goes on to detail how regular check-ins, transparent communication, and structured team collaboration can go a long way in strengthening relationships and enhancing performance in remote teams.

These insights are rooted in the practices that Gargiulo has implemented at VPN.com, where his remote-first team operates with a sense of cohesion and mutual respect. His leadership approach focuses on balancing flexibility with accountability, ensuring that each team member feels both supported and connected, regardless of their location.

How VPN.com Builds a Strong Remote Culture

Under Gargiulo's leadership , VPN.com has established a solid remote culture that mirrors the collaboration and trust often seen in physical workplaces. Using a range of communication tools and regular virtual meetings, VPN.com ensures that employees feel engaged and aligned with the company's goals. Gargiulo attributes the success of VPN.com's remote operations to a strong emphasis on open dialogue, flexibility, and fostering a sense of belonging for all team members.

"Creating a remote culture that encourages communication, trust, and accountability is key to any team's success," Gargiulo says. His contributions in CEO Official Magazine offer valuable takeaways for leaders looking to strengthen their remote workforces in today's evolving business landscape.

About Michael Gargiulo

Michael Gargiulo is the CEO and founder of VPN.com, internet security company spawned of a leading domain brokerage . With over a decade of experience in the premium domain space, Gargiulo has helped countless businesses secure high-value domain names that enhance their brand and digital presence. His thought leadership has been featured in Forbes, where he regularly shares insights on domain acquisition, cybersecurity, and internet privacy.

Gargiulo is recognized for his expertise in navigating the complexities of remote work and has been quoted in several publications, including CEO Official Magazine and Forbes. To read more of his contributions, explore his latest feature on preventing branding hacks and his advice on buying ultra-premium domain names .

About VPN.com

VPN.com is one of the world's leading domain brokerage and internet security platforms, specializing in premium domain acquisition and cybersecurity research. With extensive data covering over 900 VPN providers and more than 188,000 data points, VPN.com provides users with the most comprehensive tools to compare and select the best internet privacy and security services. The company is driven by its mission to help businesses and individuals protect their online presence while securing the best digital assets for growth.

To learn more about VPN.com expert domain brokerage services, visit VPN.com Domains . For a complete list of buy requests, visit VPN.com Domain Requests. To understand more about pricing high-value exact-match domains, check out this Forbes article .

Build a Strong Remote Team with VPN.com

For businesses looking to strengthen their remote teams, Michael Gargiulo's insights on building trust and fostering belonging offer practical steps to create a cohesive, high-performing workforce. To discover more about how VPN.com can help your business grow with premium domains and internet security solutions, visit VPN.com .

