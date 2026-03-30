Vrasio Inc. Announces Integration Partnership with Hostaway to Expand Vacation Rental Distribution

MORGAN HILL, Calif., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vrasio Inc., a modern vacation rental and hotel booking platform, today announced a new distribution integration with Hostaway, a leading property management and channel management solution for the short-term rental industry.

The partnership enables Hostaway's property managers to seamlessly distribute inventory to Vrasio's marketplace, with automated synchronization of availability, pricing, reservations, and property content. The integration provides suppliers with expanded visibility and an alternative distribution channel supported by zero host fees* and a lower-fee model for guests.

*Our goal is to keep hosting affordable, and if our pricing structure ever changes in the future, we will always notify hosts in advance.

"Partnering with Hostaway accelerates our strategy to provide property managers with more transparent and profitable distribution options," said Fred Nguyen , Founder & CEO at Vrasio Inc . "This integration also allows travellers to access a broader range of professionally managed inventory at fairer pricing."





, . "This integration also allows travellers to access a broader range of professionally managed inventory at fairer pricing." "We're pleased to partner with Vrasio to provide our property managers with an additional distribution option. This integration supports our continued focus on giving customers flexibility and choice in how they grow their business," said Marcus Räder, Co-founder & CEO of Hostaway. "Partnering with Vrasio introduces a compelling distribution opportunity that helps our users reach new travellers' while maintaining strong control over pricing and revenue."

The collaboration comes as the short-term rental sector experiences growing demand for flexible accommodations and sustainable fee structures, particularly ahead of major global travel events in 2026.

About Vrasio Inc.

Vrasio is a next-generation vacation rental and hotel booking platform focused on transparency, flexibility, and fair pricing. Vrasio offers suppliers zero host fees, lower guest fees, and real-time connectivity across distribution channels. For more information, visit www.vrasio.com.

About Hostaway

Hostaway is a leading global property management and channel management software provider for professional short-term rental operators. Hostaway integrates with major booking platforms and PMS solutions to support scale, automation, and operational efficiency. More information is available at www.hostaway.com.

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SOURCE Vrasio Inc