VRgineers and NovBox introducing cutting-edge enterprise-grade VR gear for professionals

The combination of two state-of-the-art technologies creates a product that brings the benefits of virtual reality to processes and situations in which standard computer equipment cannot be used due to high transport requirements. An ideal example is the recruitment and training of soldiers or pilots across military bases.

This solution will also likely appeal to customers between content creators who are required to travel around the world to showcase and present their VR software, while using the full performance of a desktop PC in a convenient package. Last, but not least, it will enable training of technicians and employees in companies, where virtual reality setups need to be mobile to train everyone across the country.

"The VR world has long awaited a product which incorporates elements of a high-quality VR headset and a powerful, tough and portable computing device. The full performance of a desktop PC in an IP protected casing including display offers incredible convenience for deployment in any challenging environment. From presentations at trade shows to training near the battlefield. With the latest Nvidia RTX graphic cards included in the packaging, XTAL NovBox is a unique offering," reveals Marek Polčák, CEO of VRgineers company.

Jean-Frédéric, NovBox company CEO added: "Our clients are constantly looking for the best of breed technologies and there is no standard offer in VR. Demand requires us to go the extra mile and at times offer bespoke solutions. With XTAL NovBox we are offering the latest Nvidia RTX graphic cards with VirtualLink which combines flawlessly with the XTAL headset for our standard international clients."

Technical Specifications:

The enterprise-grade VR headset XTAL features:

Integrated hand tracking

IP67-certified Novbox PC suitcase features:

CPU: i7 9700K or i9 9900K

or i9 GPU: up to Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti or Quadro RTX 8000

RAM: 32 or 64 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD up to 4 TB SSD M2

Integrated monitor: 1920x1080 px

Keyboard with pad

Extractable PC case

About NovBox

NovBox is a French brand which launched Inno-case and APY Voyager, while also being deployed within industrial Groups such as SAFRAN (aeronautics), AFT (logistics) and SNCF (transportation). Our products include a high level of service which allows us to deliver an outstanding offer. We are constantly innovating at NovBox.

About VRgineers

Focused on Enterprise VR, VRgineers Inc. allow professionals to go beyond the limitations of simulations, design, production and training in their workspace through the use of innovative, high-end VR technology. Due to VRgineers' exclusive, patented optical system, the XTAL produces the clearest image and provides unprecedented immersive experiences, thus positioning itself at the forefront of enterprise-ready VR products. Thanks to an innovative approach and the ability to deliver tailor-made solutions, it has appealed to organizations such as the US Air Force, NASA, Audi, Lamborghini and ŠKODA AUTO.

