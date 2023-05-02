vring Launches Intuitive Smartphone Haptics For Seamless, Screenless Communication

vring's newest app leverages smartphone vibrations to create, send, and receive screenless messages

DENVER, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- vring LLC proudly announces the launch of its new app, vring, a first-of-its-kind screenless communication service that empowers smartphone users to send and receive messages through physical sensations. The app is the first member of a new internet service called the "Haptics of Things™," or "HoT"—a new digital network that enables physical interaction over the internet.

Without the need to look down at a screen to receive or send a message, vring users benefit from a friction-free approach to sending and receiving messages in their day-to-day lives; gone are the days of being distracted by messages on screen. vring is the newest product in the screen-free market with potential applications as a safety alternative to texting, as a discreet messaging service, as an accessibility avenue, and a new channel for personal expression.

Every vring message is composed of a haptic "handle"—a vibration that identifies the sender—as well as the message itself, also in the form of a unique vibration pattern. Users create and exchange pre-determined messages instantly, replacing 60% of frequent-use text messages like "XOXO" or a simple thumbs up.

"Vibrations are a good first step to screenless communications, but the sky's the limit as we anticipate the coming of more sophisticated AR interaction in the coming years," said Mark Salada, co-founder of vring LLC. "Meaningful physical sensations have long been the promise of haptic technology, and we're the first to put these sensations front and center as a new channel of communication. We believe adding the sense of touch in messaging has the power to make a true difference in people's lives."

vring is available as a free download, with in-app purchases for custom messaging, on the iOs and Android app stores, worldwide.

Founded by brothers Mark and Steve Salada, vring LLC is a subsidiary of Infinite Set Technology, Inc. a Delaware c-corp. The mission is to enable meaningful physical interaction in the digital world. Learn more about vring and their vision for a screenless future at: https://distalreality.com

