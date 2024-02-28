Vroom Delivery Launches Commerce 360 Initiative

The first full-stack eCommerce solution designed for convenience stores

MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vroom Delivery today announced the launch of Commerce 360, the first full-stack Digital Commerce solution designed specifically for convenience stores. Commerce 360 facilitates a seamless omnichannel experience by automating the management of product information and inventory across all digital ordering and delivery channels. Reflecting the transformative nature of today's announcement, Vroom Delivery is also proud to unveil a new logo and refreshed brand identity .

Vroom Delivery Commerce 360

"We launched Vroom Delivery in 2016 with the mission to enable proprietary delivery services for convenience stores, but we soon realized a broader vision," says John Nelson, CEO and Co-Founder of Vroom Delivery. "Our technology, initially designed to mirror and automate the in-store experience for one digital platform, proved capable across all digital platforms. Commerce 360 brings it all together under one solution and allows us to power sales wherever customers are."

The cornerstone of Commerce 360 is Vroom Delivery's proprietary Automated Menu Management (AMM) system, which fully manages menus and product availability across first-party ordering, third-party marketplaces, and in-store kiosks. By integrating into mission-critical systems including pricebooks, inventory, loyalty programs, age and ID verification, and online SNAP/EBT, AMM automatically propagates changes across each digital channel while ensuring correct images, menu categorizations, and sanitized product descriptions. The result is a seamless, reliable shopping experience for consumers with more products listed and fewer out-of-stocks, substitutions, or cancellations. Retailers benefit from increased sales, reduced labor costs, and enhanced scalability.

Commerce 360 leverages both back-office inventory and Vroom Delivery's proprietary predictive analytics and product movement analysis solutions. Retailers can quickly achieve an automated offering, regardless of the quality of pricebook and inventory data, and list more products with a higher degree of accuracy than otherwise achievable through manual processes.

"Commerce 360 is an all-in-one solution that we see as the foundation for this industry's digital future," says Jeff Nelson, CTO and Co-Founder of Vroom Delivery. "If a convenience retailer wants to make their products available through a mobile app, a third-party delivery service, an in-store kiosk, or some new and unforeseen channel that becomes popular a few years from now, all they have to do is plug it into Commerce 360. It's really that simple."

"I'm thrilled with the transformative impact of Commerce 360 on our operations," states Steve McKinley, CEO and Founder of Urban Value Corner Store. "Previously, managing multiple delivery platforms across our stores demanded excessive manual effort with our in-store teams juggling four to five tablets each along with updating as many menus for each store. Partnering with Vroom Delivery revolutionized this process through automation, significantly freeing up our time and tripling our online sales annually."

"H&S Energy and Vroom Delivery have ignited a remarkable journey together, where their cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to affordability have been essential to our extraordinary growth and ambitions. We look forward to harnessing Vroom Delivery's advanced systems and integrations to provide our customers with an unparalleled digital commerce experience, setting new standards in convenience and quality," says Fidaa Mohrez, Director of Operational Systems at H&S Energy.

Media contact:

John Nelson

[email protected]

8058951289

SOURCE Vroom Delivery Inc