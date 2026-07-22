VRRM Deadline Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on August 4, 2026

The Red Flags: How Verra Mobility's Internal Knowledge of Avis Budget Group's Contract Instability Allegedly Diverged From Public Reassurances That Cost Shareholders $9.23 Per Share

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased VRRM stock between February 24, 2026 and May 26, 2026

Lost money on your Verra Mobility investment

Submit your information to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

VRRM shares collapsed 71%, falling $9.23 per share from $13.08 to $3.85 in a single trading session after the Company disclosed on May 26, 2026 that Avis Budget Group had issued a termination notice ending a nearly two-decade partnership.

What They Allegedly Knew

The securities action alleges that defendants possessed material non-public information about the deteriorating state of contract renewal negotiations with Avis Budget Group, a customer representing over 10% of total revenue. While negotiations were allegedly breaking down internally, public statements painted a dramatically different picture for shareholders.

The action claims defendants had access to information showing that Avis was actively evaluating in-house alternatives and that the probability of contract renewal was far lower than representations suggested.

The Red Flags That Emerged

On February 24, 2026, management described Commercial Services as a "durable cash-generative business" and issued 2026 guidance of $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion in revenue, projections allegedly dependent on retaining the Avis relationship

dependent on retaining the Avis relationship On March 3, 2026, the CEO dismissed in-sourcing risk at the Morgan Stanley Conference, calling tolling "very complex" with "54 different toll authorities," while Avis was allegedly already exploring exactly that path

already exploring exactly that path On March 17, 2026, the CFO told the JPMorgan Industrials Conference that Verra had worked with each rental car company "for 10-plus years" with "very deep relationships," allegedly omitting that the most critical of those relationships was in jeopardy

omitting that the most critical of those relationships was in jeopardy On May 6, 2026, management described negotiations as "ongoing and constructive" and reaffirmed full-year guidance, allegedly weeks before the termination notice arrived

weeks before the termination notice arrived On May 26, 2026, the Company revealed the Avis termination and slashed revenue guidance by $35 million at the midpoint

On June 1, 2026, the CEO abruptly departed the Company in what was described as a "sudden and surprising transition"

Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

The complaint contends that the gap between internal reality and external messaging widened over the Class Period. Each successive public appearance provided shareholders with increasingly specific assurances about customer retention and revenue durability. The lawsuit maintains that defendants knew or should have known that these assurances lacked a reasonable basis given what was transpiring behind closed doors with Verra's largest Commercial Services customer.

The CEO's abrupt departure six days after the corrective disclosure, plaintiffs assert, further underscores questions about what senior leadership knew and when they knew it.

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now to protect your rights or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- Levi & Korsinsky represents investors in securities class actions nationwide, with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions for shareholders harmed by alleged corporate concealment. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by August 4, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VRRM Lawsuit

Q: When did Verra Mobility allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from February 24, 2026 to May 26, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on May 26, 2026, when the Company announced the Avis Budget Group contract termination and cut its 2026 financial outlook, causing a 71% stock decline.

Q: What specific misstatements does the VRRM lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Verra Mobility made materially false or misleading statements regarding the stability of its relationship with Avis Budget Group, the likelihood of contract renewal, the risk that major rental car companies could replace Verra with in-house solutions, and the sustainability of its 2026 financial guidance. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do VRRM investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my VRRM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP