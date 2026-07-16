VRRM DEADLINE: SueWallSt Reminds Verra Mobility Corporation Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

Disclosure Under Scrutiny: Verra Mobility's SEC Filings Touted "Long-Standing Relationships" With Avis Budget Group While Allegedly Failing to Disclose Risks That the Customer Could Pursue In-House Solutions or Alternatives That Would Ultimately Terminate Over 10% of Company Revenue

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchases securities between February 24, 2026 and May 26, 2026. Find out if you may qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

VRRM shares collapsed 71% in a single session, falling from $13.08 to $3.85 on May 27, 2026. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 4, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed in SEC Filings

Verra Mobility's Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2025, filed on February 24, 2026, described the Commercial Services segment's customer base in affirmative terms. The filing stated: "We have long-standing relationships with, among others, the three largest RACs in the United States, Avis Budget Group, Enterprise Mobility, and The Hertz Corporation." The 10-K characterized Commercial Services as generating approximately $435.8 million in revenue for 2025, or roughly 45% of total revenue. Tolling management solutions alone accounted for approximately 39% of 2025 total revenues.

The complaint challenges this disclosure as materially incomplete, asserting that the filing framed the Avis relationship as stable and enduring while allegedly omitting that the customer was actively evaluating whether to replace Verra with in-house or alternative solutions.

What the Lawsuit Alleges Was Missing

The securities action contends that Verra's public filings and management statements omitted specific, known risks that had already materialized during the Class Period:

The 10-K referenced "long-standing relationships" without disclosing that Avis Budget Group's contract was operating under a short-term extension with no long-term renewal secured

Management characterized negotiations as "ongoing and constructive" on May 6, 2026, allegedly without disclosing the severity of the risk that Avis could terminate rather than renew

without disclosing the severity of the risk that Avis could terminate rather than renew CEO statements at the March 3, 2026 Morgan Stanley conference dismissed in-sourcing risk as minimal, calling tolling operations "very complex" with "54 different toll authorities," while the complaint alleges that Avis was already evaluating precisely such alternatives

that Avis was already evaluating precisely such alternatives The Company reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance of $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion in revenue on May 6, 2026, without adjusting for the concentration risk that a single customer representing over 10% of revenue might not renew

Risk factor language in SEC filings allegedly used generic terms about customer relationships rather than disclosing the specific, active threat to the Avis contract

Why Generic Warnings Allegedly Did Not Protect Investors

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When a company knows that a customer representing over 10% of revenue is actively considering termination, that is not a hypothetical risk for boilerplate language. It is a material fact that investors deserved to know." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The complaint highlights the contrast between the Company's boilerplate risk disclosures and the specific, concrete threat that the Avis relationship was deteriorating during the very period when management was publicly reaffirming guidance. The securities action maintains that Verra had an obligation to disclose the actual state of negotiations rather than relying on characterizations of "long-standing relationships" that allegedly painted a misleading picture of stability.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 4, 2026

Submit your information here or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VRRM Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the VRRM lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Verra Mobility made materially false or misleading statements regarding the stability of its relationship with Avis Budget Group, the likelihood of contract renewal, and the risk that major rental car customers could replace Verra with in-house solutions. When the true state was revealed on May 26, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What is the VRRM lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 4, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What if I already sold my VRRM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What court was the VRRM class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before August 4, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com