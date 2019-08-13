VRSim Launches New Virtual Reality Tool For Faster, More Effective Commercial Painting

"SimSpray 3.0 is the next evolution in virtual skills training. Through immersive learning, instant feedback, and performance analytics, students are able to train in a more efficient manner that isn't possible with real-life training," said Matthew Wallace, CEO and President of VRSim. "We're thrilled to offer this solution to our customers and the industry as the most advanced training simulation we have made to date."

As the leading training tool for the paint and coating industry, SimSpray uses virtual reality to create engaging and educational simulations. The VR experience improves the learning process with tools that boost training productivity and immediate feedback and analytics that aren't available in typical training scenarios. SimSpray's tools and feedback include easy to understand performance reports, live scoring, and kinesthetic cues. This cutting-edge tool provides trainers and trainees with the ability to practice, analyze key metrics, diagnose flaws, and improve their skills in a single training session. SimSpray acts as a force multiplier for training by distilling the training experience into concise, repeatable exercises with aggressive feedback, and intuitive performance insights.

"SimSpray is the most effective tool on the market, so we're thrilled to implement the newest version, SimSpray 3.0. Our Directors of Training have used SimSpray to recruit and train the next generation of International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) apprentices since 2009," says Anton Ruesing, Director of the International Finishing Trades Institute (IFTI).

Mike Komaromi, Director of Training for the Finishing Trades Institute of Southern New England looks forward to using SimSpray 3.0 in his Connecticut facilities. "SimSpray is a valuable tool that lets our trainees start learning on day one. The paint looks and feels real. The new design of the system make SimSpray a more capable and user-friendly tool for us."

SimSpray 3.0 features:

The premium HTC VIVE Pro HMD with true-to-life precise tracking and a large training space to support the virtualization of larger parts and training spaces

with true-to-life precise tracking and a large training space to support the virtualization of larger parts and training spaces Visual updates for paint finishes and defects for more realistic paint application and improved immersion

for more realistic paint application and improved immersion Re-designed user-experience with intuitive features and streamlined equipment setup

with intuitive features and streamlined equipment setup Weighted spray gun for added realism and kinesthetic training, featuring the same functional nozzle, trigger, and dials on previous spray gun versions

for added realism and kinesthetic training, featuring the same functional nozzle, trigger, and dials on previous spray gun versions More user-control options , including in-sim controls to give trainees better access to project controls and analysis without removing the HMD

, including in-sim controls to give trainees better access to project controls and analysis without removing the HMD Customizable return-on-investment reports for clear, personalized time and cost savings

VR training provides safe, cost-effective training options for time-intensive, high-risk, or high-cost experiences. SimSpray's ease-of-use and minimal setup requirements make it easy to capitalize on VRSim's research, insights, and experience with innovative technology by offering rapid deployment, mobility, and accessibility. SimSpray is the most efficient virtual reality training tool designed for painters and coaters, offering numerous benefits for international education and industry organizations. First released in 2011, VRSim continues to improve SimSpray with additional processes, parts, training content, and software and hardware updates.

For more information about SimSpray products and training capabilities visit: https://www.simspray.net/

About VRSim:

VRSim is an architect of interactive training tools for skilled trades. VRSim reimagines industry tools for skilled trades training, including welding, spray painting, construction, manufacturing, and robotics. VRSim's products are used in training and education programs for high schools and technical colleges, vocational training programs, workforce development initiatives, and global leaders, including The Boeing Company, American Honda Motor Company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Caterpillar, Daimler, Saint Gobain, the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT), the U.S. Department of Defense, and the U.S. Navy. For more information, please visit https://vrsim.com/ .

SOURCE VRSim, Inc.

