VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) Market Size to Reach USD 13 Billion by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The major factors that are driving the growth of VSAT market size are growing demand from the maritime industry for VSAT systems and increasing demand for on-the-move VSAT solutions for various platforms, and commercial services are the main drivers of the VSAT business.

The global Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) market size is projected to reach USD 13 Billion by 2026, from USD 7.8 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2026.

The report is an all-inclusive, global Enterprise VSAT market analysis study that takes into account growth drivers, recent trends, innovations, prospects, and competitive landscape. With the aid of Porter's Five Forces research methodologies, researchers have done detailed analysis of the corporate Business VSAT industry.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE VSAT MARKET SIZE

The growing need for the VSAT system in the maritime industry is expected to increase the VSAT market size. For a multitude of reasons, ships must be linked to the rest of the world during long voyages. VSAT-equipped ships will provide high-speed broadband connectivity for business activities such as ERP and video conferencing and personal communication such as email, video messaging, and streaming. In surveillance applications, VSAT systems are often used to secure the coastal areas of a country (where communication servers are placed) and assist defense forces in naval operations involving compact, lightweight, and portable equipment.

The exponentially growing number of LEO-HTS constellations results in creative technologies that can support telecommunications operators. With new constellations in low Earth orbit ( LEO), telecommunication companies will be granted opportunities to enter previously inaccessible networks and extend their coverage to remote areas. This feature is expected to fuel the growth of the VSAT market size.

Maritime networks face problems such as unreliable links, lack of coverage, lapses in operation, and long delays when catering to marine applications. These factors can potentially hinder the growth of the VSAT market size during the forecast period.

VSAT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The rapid spread of COVID-19 in Europe, the U.S. & Asia Pacific has resulted in a substantial drop in demand for VSATs worldwide, resulting in a corresponding reduction in revenue for various VSAT manufacturers and service providers. However, the global market for VSAT is expected to recover by 2022 completely.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate for the VSAT market. This region's growth is due to the market driving demand for advanced VSAT systems within the maritime industry.

The key players covered in this study

Gilat Satellite Networks

Speedcast

Hughes Network Systems

Inmarsat

KVH Industries

ViaSat

VT iDirect

Cambium Networks

Comtech Telecommunications

Emerging Markets Communications

Gigasat

GomSpace

Imtech Marine

Mitsubishi Electric

ND Satcom

Newtec

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fixed Station

Mobile Station

Market segment by Application, split into

Civil

Military

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

SOURCE Valuates Reports