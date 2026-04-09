VSBLTY ANNOUNCES CONTRACT AWARD AND INITIAL DEPLOYMENT OF MULTI-SENSOR GOVERNED INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM FOR DEFENSE EARLY-WARNING, COUNTER DRONE, AND CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROTECTION

$2.5 Million Initial Deployment Leverages VSBLTY's Sovereign Intelligence Architecture for Multi-Domain Defense, Counter Drone Operations, and Critical Infrastructure Protection

PHILADELPHIA, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) ("VSBLTY" or the "Company"), a provider of AI-powered multi-sensor data fusion, edge computing, and governed operational intelligence platforms for defense, counter drone, and critical infrastructure protection applications, today announced that it has signed a contract and received an initial purchase order from CRS Inc., a U.S.-based systems integrator, to support the deployment of an Operational Early Warning and Confirmation Capability for a defense customer.

Under the agreement, VSBLTY will provide its Sovereign Intelligence Core platform -- encompassing edge AI perception (V.Edge), multi-sensor data fusion (V.Next), predictive analytics (V.Data+), and its proprietary Governance Spine (GSS v3.0) for provenance-tracked intelligence -- to support the integration and analysis of multiple sensor inputs for enhanced situational awareness, counter drone defense, and critical infrastructure protection.

The pilot purchase order provides for services and software licensing with a not-to-exceed value of approximately US$2.5 million over the initial deployment period. Success against agreed-upon program deliverables is expected to lead to a larger production deployment across additional locations and operational theaters. The end user is a national defense organization operating outside North America, with CRS serving as prime contractor for physical systems, communications infrastructure, and field operations.

INTEGRATED GOVERNED INTELLIGENCE FOR DEFENSE AND CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROTECTION

The system combines inputs from airborne sensor platforms including unmanned aerial systems, ground-based electro-optical and infrared sensors, radio frequency monitoring and direction-finding systems, radar arrays, acoustic detection sensors, satellite data streams, and IoT perimeter sensors.

These inputs are processed through VSBLTY's silicon-agnostic AI platform -- operating on Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Blaize, and Intel hardware -- enabling fusion of multiple data sources into a unified operational intelligence environment. VSBLTY's V.Next fusion engine correlates over 1,000 simultaneous tracks across sensor modalities in under 5 milliseconds at the edge, achieving up to 90% bandwidth reduction by transmitting only governed intelligence objects to command.

A key differentiator is VSBLTY's Governance Spine (GSS v3.0), which ensures every detection carries a full provenance chain -- documenting which sensor detected the event, which AI model classified it, what confidence score was assigned, and what policy authorized the resulting action. This governed approach provides the auditability increasingly required by defense procurement standards and emerging AI regulatory frameworks.

The architecture provides a direct foundation for counter drone sensor fusion, enabling detection, classification, tracking, and engagement cueing against drone threats -- an increasingly critical capability for both military installations and critical infrastructure protection worldwide. The platform is designed to scale from the initial deployment to hundreds of sensor nodes across multiple operational theaters.

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

Jay Hutton, Co-Founder and CEO of VSBLTY, commented:

"This contract represents a defining milestone for VSBLTY. For the first time, our full sovereign intelligence architecture -- from edge perception through multi-sensor fusion to governed intelligence with provenance -- is being deployed in a live defense environment. What distinguishes our approach is not just that we detect threats across multiple sensor domains, but that every intelligence product our platform delivers is GOVERNED: auditable, explainable, and traceable from raw sensor data to operational recommendation. In an era when defense customers demand accountability from AI systems, governed intelligence is not optional -- it is the standard. Working with CRS as the systems integrator, we are demonstrating that standard in the field."

Mr. Kazi, CEO of CRS Inc. added:

"VSBLTY's software platform provides a critical component of the digital intelligence capability we are delivering to our customer. The ability to ingest and correlate data from multiple sensor domains through a unified, governed analytics environment -- while processing at the edge with minimal bandwidth requirements -- is a key requirement for modern ISR and early-warning systems operating in austere and contested environments."

PROGRAM STRUCTURE

CRS Inc. serves as prime contractor responsible for field systems, communications infrastructure, sensor hardware, and operational deployment. VSBLTY provides the Sovereign Intelligence Core platform and associated software licensing, integration, and technical services. The defense customer retains full operational control, data sovereignty, and command authority. The system architecture is sovereign and air-gap capable, with no dependency on external cloud services for core operations. The initial deployment phase is expected to run approximately three months.

The global defense AI market is experiencing rapid growth driven by rising geopolitical tensions, the proliferation of drone threats to military and critical infrastructure targets, and increasing demand for autonomous ISR and counter drone capabilities. VSBLTY's governed intelligence architecture addresses a structural gap in the market: the need for an automated, AI-driven sensor correlation layer for defense early-warning, counter drone operations, and critical infrastructure protection at the edge.

ABOUT VSBLTY

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) is a Philadelphia-headquartered AI company providing a 7-layer sovereign operational intelligence platform for defense, counter drone, smart city, and critical infrastructure protection environments. The silicon-agnostic platform (Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Blaize, Intel) processes data at the edge in under 5 milliseconds with full provenance-tracked governed intelligence. For more information, visit www.vsblty.net.

ABOUT CRS INC.

CRS Inc. is a U.S.-based systems integrator specializing in defense and security solutions for government and military customers, providing physical systems, communications infrastructure, field operations management, and cyber security services for complex multi-domain intelligence programs.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding the deployment of the Company's technology, the anticipated scope and expansion of the project, the potential for counter drone and critical infrastructure protection applications, and the Company's broader pipeline. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. VSBLTY undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Harbor Access

Jonathan Paterson, 475-477-9401

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VSBLTY

Linda Rosanio / Chief Commercial Officer 609-472-0877

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SOURCE VSBLTY