VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES BRINGS AI-POWERED COUNTER DRONE DETECTION TO THE GULF REGION AS TRADITIONAL DEFENSES REACH THEIR LIMITS

Company's Sensor Fusion Platform Combines Multiple Detection Methods Into a Single Intelligence Picture -- Giving Defenders the Information They Need Before Pulling the Trigger

PHILADELPHIA, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (OTCQB: VSBGF) (Frankfurt: 5765) ("VSBLTY" or the "Company") today announced the availability of its multi-sensor drone detection and intelligence platform for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market, where the ongoing conflict has fundamentally changed how governments think about drone defense.

WHY THE CURRENT APPROACH IS FAILING

The Gulf conflict of 2026 has proven one thing clearly: shooting down cheap drones with expensive missiles is not a long-term strategy.

Since February 28, GCC nations have intercepted over 3,700 incoming drones and missiles. The cost of those intercepts -- using Patriot missiles at $3.8 million each against drones that cost $35,000 to build -- has exceeded $11 billion. The attacking side spent less than $100 million. In five weeks, 86% of the region's missile defense stockpile was consumed. Replacing it will take four years.

The problem is not that the missiles do not work. They do. The problem is that the defender runs out of ammunition before the attacker runs out of drones.

"You cannot solve a detection problem with a more expensive missile," said Jay Hutton, CEO of VSBLTY. "What the Gulf conflict has shown is that the real gap is not in the weapons. It is in knowing what is coming, what kind of threat it is, and how confident you are in that assessment -- before you decide how to respond. That is what sensor fusion does."

WHAT SENSOR FUSION ACTUALLY MEANS

Today, most drone defense systems rely on a single type of sensor -- usually radar or radio-frequency scanning. Each has serious limitations.

Radar sees far but struggles with very small drones and generates false alarms from birds, wind turbines, and debris. Radio-frequency scanners detect the signals drones use to communicate with their operators -- but a growing number of drones fly autonomously or use fiber-optic cables instead of radio signals, making them completely invisible to RF detection. Cameras can identify what a drone looks like, but only at short range, and they fail in sandstorms, fog, and darkness.

No single sensor sees everything. But together, they cover each other's blind spots.

VSBLTY's V.Next platform takes data from all of these sensors -- radar, acoustic microphones, cameras, radio-frequency detectors, and others -- and combines them into one unified picture in under five milliseconds. If the radar sees something moving but cannot tell what it is, the camera identifies it. If the camera cannot see through a sandstorm, the acoustic sensor hears it. If the drone is flying silently with no radio signal, the combination of radar and acoustic data still detects it.

The result is not just detection. It is a classified, prioritized, and documented threat assessment -- delivered to the operator at the speed required to make decisions that matter.

WHY DOCUMENTATION MATTERS AS MUCH AS DETECTION

In a conflict where every interceptor launch costs millions, operators need more than an alarm. They need to know which sensor saw the threat, what the AI classified it as, how confident the system is, and whether multiple sensors agree.

VSBLTY's governed intelligence architecture provides this. Every alert the system generates carries a complete record: what was detected, by which sensor, at what confidence level, and what the system recommends. When sensors disagree -- one says drone, another says bird -- the system resolves the conflict using weighted evidence and presents the operator with a governed recommendation, not a guess.

This matters when interceptor stocks are depleted and every engagement decision carries real consequences. It also matters after the fact, when commanders need to review why a particular response was taken.

HOW IT WORKS IN PRACTICE

The entire system runs at the edge -- on-site, at the facility being protected -- with no need for cloud connectivity. This means it works even when communication links are damaged, which has happened repeatedly at Gulf facilities during the current conflict.

It processes data from over 1,000 objects simultaneously. It works with whatever sensors are already installed -- existing radars, existing cameras, existing RF detectors -- without requiring defenders to rip out and replace their current equipment.

And it operates on any hardware platform -- Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Blaize, or Intel -- so there is no lock-in to a single chip vendor.

THE MARKET

GCC nations spend over $120 billion annually on defense. Global spending on counter-drone systems reached $29 billion in the first quarter of 2026 alone. The counter-drone market is projected to grow from $6.6 billion to over $20 billion by 2030.

VSBLTY is making its platform available in the GCC through established regional channel partnerships, designed to complement existing defense systems rather than replace them.

ABOUT VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (OTCQB: VSBGF) (Frankfurt: 5765) is a Philadelphia-headquartered AI company with a multi-sensor data fusion and governed intelligence platform. VSBLTY's silicon-agnostic platform deploys across defense, critical infrastructure, and smart city environments. www.vsblty.net.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions by management and subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. VSBLTY disclaims any obligation to update except as required by law.

CONTACT

Media Contact:

Harbor Access

Jonathan Paterson, 475-477-9401

[email protected]

VSBLTY

[email protected]

SOURCE VSBLTY