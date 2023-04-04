VSBLTY SIGNS STRATEGIC INTEGRATION AGREEMENT WITH MULTIMEDIA PLUS®

MMP's INCITE® Platform Enhanced by VSBLTY's Advanced Retail Analytics

PHILADELPHIA, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) ("VSBLTY"), a leading software provider of AI-driven security and retail analytics technology today announced that it has signed a strategic integration agreement with Multimedia Plus®, a major training and communications technology company servicing leaders in the restaurant, hospitality and retail industries that has included Giorgio Armani, Ardene, Windsor Fashions, Steve Madden and David Yurman. The agreement will combine VSBLTY's computer vision retail analytics with the INCITE® platform from Multimedia Plus creating a powerful retail training and marketing communications tool.

VSBLTY Co-Founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, "We are excited to partner with Multimedia Plus to provide a powerful solution for brands and retail companies that combines training and consumer analytics. By using the INCITE platform together with VSBLTY's anonymous computer vision analytics, both brands and retailers can optimize their in-store marketing and training programs, gaining valuable insights into employee and customer behavior. This will help improve operations and communications ensuring the best customer experience."

Hutton also said that the new combined INCITE platform would be first deployed by H-Ventures, VSBLTY's partner headquartered in Milan, Italy. H-Ventures provides marketing, management, distribution and a variety of other services to pharmacies throughout Italy and will be the exclusive commercial partner for Italy and Continental Europe for the new platform. H-Ventures CEO Alfredo Sassi added, "We have been working side by side with VSBLTY for more than five years and are looking forward to using this new integrated technology platform to enhance the cooperation between healthcare brands and our local pharmacies that will be a great benefit to all parties."

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY's AI driven software Vector™ provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to strengthening today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

David Harouche, CEO of Multimedia Plus, said, "VSBLTY provides the added benefit of advanced analytics using computer vision for retail training and measuring customer engagement. Together with VSBLTY metrics, INCITE now will immediately benefit participating retailers by improving their performance and their customers' experience, as well as making in-store training more effective. We believe that this partnership will be a game changer for the retail industry."

Harouche explained that INCITE, the company's mobile-based communications platform, enables retail associates to receive product marketing communications directly on in-store, shelf-mounted mobile devices to share with their customers. These brand-sponsored activation modules enable associates to stay informed and engaged, and—while on the sales floor—share dynamic video and interactive content about health issues as well as product uses directly with their customers. The platform offers customizable content, interactive, gamified training and communications for brands, as well as data analytics to help brands and retailers assess the effectiveness of their in-store training programs.

Harouche also said that by combining the INCITE program with VSBLTY metrics, retail companies will be able to provide their associates with targeted, effective brand-supplied content that is customized based on data insights from customer interactions and engagement. This will help to ensure that associates are equipped with the content and the skills they need to provide improved customer service and increased sales. The new combined solution from VSBLTY and Multimedia Plus will be available to retail companies immediately through VSBLTY and its partners.

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) ("VSBLTY") is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

About Multimedia Plus (http://multimediaplus.com/) 212-982-3229

Since 1997, New York-based Multimedia Plus (MMP) has been transforming the way brands communicate globally. High success rates of the program are due to condensed learning segments, fully customized programs and the ability to easily track live results that lead to improved communications and mentoring of staff. MMP's patented and award-winning technology platform, INCITE, ensures performance and execution of company strategies with consumers—where it counts. The platform correlates to business results, offers real-time skill building and utilizes low bandwidth video. MMP's programs are being used by brands globally and are translated into more than 22 languages.

About H-Ventures (h-venturessrl.com/)

Based in Milan, the Company specializes in commercial, marketing, IT and strategic consulting services with a focus on the healthcare and retail sector, as well as on integrated hospital logistic services. It supports drug distribution groups, wholesalers and pharmacy chains in the development of pharmacy services. The Company is also focused on the management of sales networks and "contact" forces (biologists, nutritionists, pharmacists, merchandisers, etc.) to promote products and services—particularly telemedicine services—to pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, parapharmacies and specialized stores. It also provides screening days and merchandising activities throughout Italy with the aim to improve in-store engagement marketing.

