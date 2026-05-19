VSL® Probiotics Expands to Mass Retail with Walmart Launch, Bringing Science-Backed Microbiome Support to More Consumers

First-ever retail rollout of VSL4® supplements reaches more than 1,500 Walmart stores nationwide

LAFAYETTE, Colo., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Actial Nutrition, the U.S. distributor of VSL® Probiotics , today announced the first major retail expansion of its VSL4® probiotic supplement line through its launch at Walmart. VSL4® Gut and VSL4® Vaginal Health are now sold at more than 1,500 Walmart locations nationwide, marking the first time VSL4® products are available in physical retail stores in every state.

VSL4® Gut and VSL4® Vaginal Health are developed by the makers of VSL#3®, the #1 gastroenterologist-recommended multi-strain probiotics brand.1 While VSL#3® is a medical food distributed through pharmacies and online for the dietary management of certain serious GI issues, such as IBS, VSL4® products are convenient, shelf-stable daily probiotic supplements designed for everyday wellness support.2 This Walmart rollout extends VSL® Probiotics' legacy of science-driven microbiome solutions to a broader audience at an accessible price point.

The rollout includes two SKUs designed for specific wellness needs:

VSL4 ® Gut ($28.97): A daily multi-strain probiotic supplement for individuals prioritizing regularity and healthy, consistent digestion. It contains the same eight clinically researched strains found in VSL#3 ® but in a shelf-stable formula designed for daily digestive relief and general gut health. 2 Unlike some probiotics, VSL4 ® Gut is dairy-free, and it is also FODMAP-friendly certified.

A daily multi-strain probiotic supplement for individuals prioritizing regularity and healthy, consistent digestion. It contains the same eight clinically researched strains found in VSL#3 but in a shelf-stable formula designed for daily digestive relief and general gut health. Unlike some probiotics, VSL4 Gut is dairy-free, and it is also FODMAP-friendly certified. VSL4® Vaginal Health ($28.97): A daily multi-strain probiotic supplement scientifically designed to support women's intimate wellness. Its 4-in-1 formula features clinically studied and research-backed probiotic strains, prebiotic fiber, cranberry extract, and essential B and D vitamins to support vaginal balance, healthy odor, and normal yeast and pH levels.2

Both products are priced at $28.97, reflecting a shared commitment to making premium, science-backed probiotics accessible to a broader range of consumers without compromising on potency, quality, or targeted formulation.

"VSL® Probiotics products are built on a foundation of science, clinical credibility, and a deep understanding of the microbiome, and this expansion into Walmart represents a pivotal moment in making our VSL4® line more accessible. After strong growth in our direct-to-consumer channels, we're thrilled to bring VSL4® Gut and VSL4® Vaginal Health into brick-and-mortar to meet consumers where they are, without compromising on the potency, quality, or targeted formulations that define our brand. We're excited to bring VSL4® to Walmart to help more people take a proactive, informed approach to their overall health."

— Jeremy Goldstein, CEO, Actial Nutrition

Consumer interest in microbiome-focused supplements is growing rapidly, and the Walmart launch positions VSL® Probiotics to meet that demand where it matters most — on the shelves of America's largest retailer. The expansion builds on the recent introduction of VSL4® Vaginal Health and reflects the brand's commitment to making precision-formulated, science-backed probiotics accessible to a broader audience.

For more information on VSL® Probiotics, please visit VSL3.com .

About VSL® Probiotics

VSL® Probiotics is a leading probiotics brand dedicated to advancing microbiome wellness through clinically studied strains and research-backed formulations. The VSL® Probiotics portfolio is marketed and sold in the United States by Actial Nutrition, Inc. and includes:

VSL#3 ® - an ultra-high-potency medical food for the dietary management of serious gastrointestinal conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), UC, and pouchitis.

- an ultra-high-potency medical food for the dietary management of serious gastrointestinal conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), UC, and pouchitis. VSL4® - a line of scientifically formulated probiotic supplements designed to support everyday digestive health and women's intimate and urinary tract wellness.

Trusted by healthcare professionals and grounded in decades of microbiome research, VSL® Probiotics is committed to setting a gold standard in probiotic care. Through ongoing innovation, VSL® Probiotics continues to support digestive health, women's health, and overall well-being across all life stages. To learn more, please visit VSL3.com .

IQVIA ProVoice® surveys These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE VSL