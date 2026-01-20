VTEC Announces National Expansion Anchored by Fort Gillem National Training Center

12 New VTEC Training Base Camps Coming in 2026 to Expand Nationwide Access for Servicemembers and Veterans

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veteran Training Empowerment Center (VTEC) today announced a major national expansion that positions the VTEC National Training Center at Fort Gillem as the organization's centralized hub for training, program management, and coordinated hiring—creating a unified workforce system serving transitioning servicemembers, veterans, and military families.

"This expansion is about building a single, dependable workforce pipeline for the military community—one that works nationally and scales globally," said David Gallemore, CEO of VTEC. "When service ends, opportunity should begin immediately, without delay or retraining gaps."

The Fort Gillem National Training Center will function as the operational and strategic anchor of VTEC's model, overseeing curriculum standards, credential alignment, employer partnerships, and nationwide hiring coordination. This centralized approach ensures consistency, scalability, and direct alignment with workforce demands across both government and private-sector industries.

Since 2017, VTEC has trained hundreds of servicemembers and veterans with a high credential completion rate, resulting in hundreds of direct job placements in high-demand fields such as skilled trades, energy, cybersecurity, and advanced manufacturing. With the 2026 expansion to 14 Base Camps, VTEC will provide regional access to over 20,000 military-connected individuals nationwide, create 700+ new jobs within its training and program operations, and certify participants in multiple high-demand programs, including up to 300 energy and EV technicians per year at the new Advanced EV & Energy Training Center at Fort Benning. Looking globally, VTEC's pipeline will eventually serve all 750 U.S. military installations, impacting over 1 million active-duty personnel, veterans, and military families worldwide.

2026 National Expansion: Base Camps & Statewide Coverage

Beginning in 2026, VTEC will expand operations into multiple states and U.S. territories, delivering services first through key military installations and then extending support across the entire state or territory to reach veterans, transitioning service members, and military families wherever they reside.

As part of this expansion, VTEC Fort Benning has added an Advanced EV & Energy Training Center to its existing Advanced Skills Center, strengthening VTEC's capacity to meet growing workforce demand in energy, electrification, and emerging technologies.

The following VTEC Base Camps will come online in 2026:

VTEC Fort Gillem National Training Center — Georgia (National Hub)

— Georgia (National Hub) VTEC Fort Benning Center — Georgia Advanced Skills Center with newly added Advanced EV & Energy Training Center

— Georgia VTEC Fort Bragg Training Base Camp — North Carolina

— North Carolina VTEC Fort Jackson Training Base Camp — South Carolina

— South Carolina VTEC Fort Hood Training Base Camp — Texas

— Texas VTEC Fort Novosel Training Base Camp — Alabama

— Alabama VTEC Fort Buchanan Training Base Camp — Puerto Rico

— Puerto Rico VTEC Eglin Air Force Base Training Base Camp — Florida

— Florida VTEC Fort Knox Training Base Camp — Kentucky

— Kentucky VTEC Fort Campbell Training Base Camp — Tennessee

— Tennessee VTEC Norfolk Training Base Camp — Virginia

— Virginia VTEC Camp Shelby Training Base Camp — Mississippi

— Mississippi VTEC Anderson Air Force Base Training Base Camp — Guam

— Guam VTEC VING Training Base Camp — U.S. Virgin Islands

Each Base Camp will serve as a regional access point for Phase I training, credentialing, career placement, and family support services, with scalable operations based on population size, workforce demand, and military presence. States may host one or multiple Base Camps to ensure full coverage and accessibility.

This expansion positions VTEC to operate in every U.S. state and all United States–owned territories, creating a truly national workforce infrastructure for the military community.

Long-Term Global Expansion

Looking ahead, VTEC's long-term expansion strategy includes the development of a global Base Camp network supporting all 750 U.S. military installations across more than 80 countries. This international framework will extend VTEC's training, career services, and family support programs to soldiers and military communities worldwide.

This national-to-global expansion establishes VTEC as the first comprehensive, end-to-end workforce pipeline designed specifically for the modern military ecosystem, addressing critical labor shortages while delivering guaranteed career pathways for those who served.

About VTEC The Veteran Training Empowerment Center (VTEC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to workforce development, training, and guaranteed job placement for transitioning servicemembers, veterans, and military families across high-demand industries.

