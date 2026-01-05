VTEC VR Expansion will Boost Skills 92% Faster at New Campus

Through a major Virtual Reality expansion, VTEC now enables trainees to achieve 92% faster skill comprehension and 48% increased confidence from anywhere, transitioning to the new Fort Gillem National Training Campus.

ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterans Training Empowerment Center (VTEC) today announced a major expansion of its training ecosystem through the integration of advanced Virtual Reality (VR) technology, significantly enhancing its ability to prepare soldiers, veterans, civilians, and military families for high-demand careers across the nation. More than two years ago, VTEC began developing and deploying VR training as a strategic investment to eliminate geographic barriers and accelerate workforce readiness. That investment now enables participants to begin their training journey from anywhere in the world before transitioning to hands-on instruction at VTEC's expanding network of physical training sites — including the new VTEC Fort Gillem National Training Campus, the organization's flagship hub for national workforce development.

Start Your Training Journey Today

VTEC's Virtual Reality Training Platform is now open to participants worldwide. Please review the experience here: https://www.vtecenter.org/metaverse

A Message From the CEO

"Virtual reality has transformed how we prepare people for real-world careers. It allows us to train faster, safer, and more consistently — regardless of where someone begins. Our VR platform is the front door to VTEC, and Fort Gillem is where that training becomes a real-world impact. This is how we scale opportunity and meet America's workforce needs for the next decade."— David W. Gallemore, CEO, VTEC

Proven Impact: Virtual Reality Driving Measurable Results

Since integrating VR as the first stage of training, VTEC has achieved significant, data-driven improvements:

Training Outcomes

92% of participants demonstrate faster skill comprehension compared to traditional first-day instruction

compared to traditional first-day instruction Safety comprehension increased by 37% through repeatable, scenario-based simulations

through repeatable, scenario-based simulations Participants have completed VR modules from multiple states and international locations , expanding VTEC's global reach

, expanding VTEC's global reach Participant confidence increased by 48%, based on pre- and post-training assessments

Employer & Partner Feedback

Graduates arrive at the job site ready with stronger foundational skills

with stronger foundational skills Employers report reduced onboarding and ramp-up time

VR-trained participants show higher long-term retention

A Four-Stage Training Model Built for the Future

VTEC's VR platform anchors a comprehensive four-stage workforce development model designed to meet the demands of modern industries:

Virtual Reality Training (Stage One) Immersive simulations introducing safety, technical fundamentals, and hands-on practice in a controlled virtual environment. In-Class Instruction: Instructor-led learning that deepens technical knowledge and prepares participants for field application. RealWorld Field Training Hands on experience alongside seasoned technicians and industry professionals. CareerFocused Soft Skills Training Professional readiness training aligned with each participant's career path.

From Anywhere in the World to Fort Gillem

VTEC's expanded VR platform enables participants to begin training immediately — regardless of location — and then transition seamlessly to in-person instruction at the VTEC Fort Gillem National Training Campus.

This model allows VTEC to:

Scale training nationally and globally

Reduce time to job readiness

Safely train for complex, high-risk tasks

Prepare participants for clean energy, skilled trades, and advanced technology careers essential to the next decade

The Fort Gillem campus will serve as a centralized hub supporting thousands of trainees annually, while VR ensures access and continuity long before participants arrive on site.

Setting a New National Standard

By combining immersive VR technology with state-of-the-art physical training campuses, VTEC is redefining workforce development for America's future. The organization remains committed to delivering job-ready talent, strengthening communities, and ensuring that those who serve — and those who support them — have clear, stable career pathways.

The Veterans Training Empowerment Center (VTEC) is an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency organization, providing hands-on technical training to soldiers transitioning out of the military, veterans, civilians, and military families. VTEC is an approved Army Career Skills Program (CSP) provider, partnering with industry leaders and U.S. military installations to deliver career-aligned training that leads to industry-recognized certifications, employment pathways, and long-term economic stability.

SOURCE Veterans Training Empowerment Center